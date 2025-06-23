Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 23 June 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a corrective wave up to 1.1543. Today, 23 June 2025, a decline to 1.1430 is expected as the first target. The consolidation range continues to evolve around 1.1550. This entire downward move is corrective. A rebound to 1.1550 remains possible. If the market breaks above this range, the trend may continue towards 1.1670. If the market exits the range downwards, a wave extension to 1.1235 may follow, with potential continuation to 1.1140 as the estimated target.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth matrix with a pivot at 1.1400 confirm this scenario and define it as key within the current EURUSD wave structure. Currently, the market is shaping a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.1550. Today, a move towards the lower boundary at 1.1430 is expected, followed by a potential upward wave towards the upper boundary at 1.1670.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.1430.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market formed a growth wave to 147.00. Today, 23 June 2025, a correction to 145.60 is possible. If this level breaks, a further decline to 144.44 cannot be ruled out. Afterwards, a new growth wave towards 148.00 may form. The broad consolidation range around 144.00 remains in place, and an expansion to 149.00 remains possible.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth matrix with a pivot at 144.00 support this outlook, marking it as the key structure in the current USDJPY wave. The market previously formed a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 144.40 and broke out upwards. Today, a continued move towards the upper boundary at 147.00 is relevant. Considering the geopolitical backdrop, the upward movement may extend without significant corrections towards 149.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest continued growth to 147.00, 148.00, and 149.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a corrective wave to 1.3500. Today, 23 June 2025, a downward wave to 1.3370 is likely as the first target. Once it reaches this level, a rebound to 1.3500 may follow. A broad consolidation range is forming around 1.3500. If the market breaks below, the wave could extend to 1.3270 and 1.3140. If it breaks above, the range could extend to 1.3650, followed by a decline to 1.3140.

The Elliott wave structure and the decline matrix with a pivot at 1.3500 support this scenario, which is viewed as key in the current wave. The market previously rose to the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3500. Today, a move to the lower boundary at 1.3370 is expected, followed by a potential upward wave back to the central line.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3370.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a correction to 0.6495 and began a new downward wave. Today, 23 June 2025, the market broke below the previous low, and a move towards 0.6397 remains relevant as the local target. Afterwards, a rebound to 0.6444 may follow, then another decline to 0.6342, which is the main target.

The Elliott wave structure and the decline matrix with a pivot at 0.6444 confirm this scenario and mark it as key for the AUDUSD wave structure. The market is currently moving towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6397. Upon reaching this level, a rebound towards the central line at 0.6444 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continued decline to 0.6397 and a possible rebound to 0.6444.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market rose to 1.3754, hitting a local target. Today, 23 June 2025, a correction to 1.3690 is likely. Once the correction ends, a growth wave towards 1.3825 is expected as the first target.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 1.3690 support this scenario and identify it as key for the USDCAD wave. The market has currently reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3752. Today, a downward correction to the lower boundary at 1.3660 is relevant. A rebound towards the upper boundary at 1.3825 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3690 and a subsequent rise to 1.3825.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market rebounded from 3,388 and continues to decline towards 3,323. Today, 23 June 2025, the market is expected to reach this target. Afterwards, a new upward wave to 3,388 may begin. A broad consolidation range is forming around 3,388.

The Elliott wave structure and decline matrix with a pivot at 3,388 support this scenario and identify it as key in the current wave structure of XAUUSD. The market has formed a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 3,388 and broke downwards. Today, a continued move to the lower boundary at 3,323 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a continued decline to 3,323.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market reached 77.75, hitting a local target. Today, 23 June 2025, a correction to 73.77 is possible. A consolidation range may develop around 73.77. If the market breaks upwards, the trend may continue to 81.11 with further potential to 82.00. A downward breakout could extend the correction to 70.00. Afterwards, another growth wave to 82.00 is expected as the first target.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 70.00 confirm this scenario and mark it as key for Brent in the current wave. The market is currently forming a growth wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 77.77. A correction to the central line at 73.77 may follow, then a new upward wave towards 81.11 remains relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a growth wave to 77.77 and 81.11.



