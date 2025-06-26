Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 26 June 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a compact consolidation range around 1.1610 and broke it upwards, effectively breaching the upper boundary of a broader range. Today, 26 June 2025, a growth extension towards 1.1760 is expected, with a possible trend continuation to 1.1777. Once the price reaches this level, a downward wave towards 1.1610 may follow.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth matrix with a pivot at 1.1414 confirm this outlook, marking it as key for EURUSD's wave structure. The market has already broken out of the upper boundary of the consolidation range and continues moving towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1777. A move to this target level is expected today, followed by a potential decline to its central line at 1.1610.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a rise towards 1.1777.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues forming a consolidation range around 145.20, which has temporarily expanded upwards to 145.90. Today, 26 June 2025, a downward extension to 144.50 is possible. A breakout to the upside towards 146.40 may follow. If the market breaches that level, the trend could extend further to 148.30.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth matrix with a pivot at 144.00 support this scenario and define it as key to the USDJPY wave structure. The market is currently consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope at 145.20. Today, a growth wave towards the upper boundary at 148.30 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a possible upward wave to 148.30.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market formed a compact consolidation range around 1.3622 and broke out to the upside. Today, 26 June 2025, an extension of the wave to 1.3800 is possible, followed by further growth towards 1.3880. This reflects the likely realisation of the potential accumulated within the broader consolidation range around 1.3500.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 1.3500 confirm this outlook, identifying it as key in GBPUSD’s wave. The market is currently forming a wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3880. A subsequent pullback towards its central line at 1.3620 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a move towards 1.3800.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 0.6535. Today, 26 June 2025, further growth towards 0.6585 is expected as a local target. Afterwards, a decline to 0.6500 may follow, then another upward wave towards 0.6630 as the main target.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth matrix with a pivot at 0.6500 support this outlook, identifying it as key in AUDUSD’s wave formation. The market has already moved to the central line of the price Envelope at 0.6500 and is likely to begin a wave towards its upper boundary at 0.6585.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest another upward wave to 0.6585.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues forming a consolidation range around 1.3727. Today, 26 June 2025, a downward extension to 1.3657 is possible. Afterwards, the range may extend upwards towards 1.3822. If the market breaks above the range, a growth wave to 1.3900 could unfold. If it breaks downwards, the wave may extend to 1.3540.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 1.3686 confirm this scenario, defining it as key in the USDCAD wave structure. The market is currently consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3686. A decline to 1.3570 may follow, before a possible rise towards the upper boundary at 1.3822.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a possible decline to 1.3657.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming an upward move towards 3,344. Today, 26 June 2025, this target is expected to be reached. A downward wave towards 3,295 may follow, with the trend potentially continuing to 3,237.

The Elliott wave structure and the decline matrix with a pivot at 3,344 support this outlook, identifying it as key in the current wave. The market recently formed a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 3,344 and broke downwards. Today, a continued drop to the lower boundary at 3,295 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a continued decline to 3,295.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market is forming a consolidation range around 67.37. Today, 26 June 2025, another downward move to 65.50 is possible. After that, an upward wave towards 69.35 may develop. If the market breaks above that level, the trend could extend towards 73.17 – the first target in a larger growth structure towards 81.11.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth matrix with a pivot at 70.00 confirm this scenario, defining it as key to Brent’s wave. The market is currently completing a correction towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 65.50. A rise to the central line at 73.17 may follow. Afterwards, a move towards the upper boundary at 81.11 remains possible.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a potential start of an upward wave towards 73.17.



