Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 27 June 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a compact consolidation range below 1.1744. Today, 27 June 2025, the market broke below the lower boundary of this range, opening potential for a correction to 1.1618. After reaching this level, a rise towards 1.1755 is possible at minimum.

The Elliott wave structure and the growth matrix with a pivot at 1.1414 confirm this scenario, defining it as key in the EURUSD wave structure. The market broke out of the upper boundary of the consolidation range and continues rising towards the upper limit of the Price Envelope – 1.1755. Today, the target level is expected to be reached, followed by a move down to its central line at 1.1610.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.1618 and an upward move towards 1.1755.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues developing a consolidation range around 144.44. Today, 27 June 2025, an upward extension to 145.11 is possible. A breakout to 146.00 may follow, with a further breakout opening potential for a trend continuation towards at least 148.00.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 144.00 confirm this outlook, marking it as key to the USDJPY wave. The market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope – 144.44. Today, a rise towards the upper limit at 148.00 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a possible upward move towards 148.30.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market continues forming a consolidation range below 1.3766. Today, 27 June 2025, a corrective decline towards 1.3670 is expected. Afterwards, another upward wave towards at least 1.3865 is possible.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 1.3500 confirm this outlook, defining it as key in GBPUSD’s wave structure. The market completed a growth wave to the upper limit of the Price Envelope – 1.3670 – and another rise towards 1.3865 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3670.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 0.6560. Today, 27 June 2025, a consolidation range is forming below this level. If the market breaks downwards, a correction to 0.6492 is possible. A breakout upwards would lead to continued growth towards at least 0.6606.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 0.6500 confirm this outlook, defining it as key to AUDUSD’s wave structure. The market reached the central line of the Price Envelope – 0.6500 – and an upward wave towards its upper limit at 0.6606 is likely.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest another upward wave towards 0.6606.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a correction wave to 1.3618. Today, 27 June 2025, a rise to 1.3720 and a subsequent decline to 1.3666 are possible. The market is likely to continue developing a broad consolidation range around 1.3680. A breakout upwards could trigger a rise to 1.3822, while a breakout downwards could lead to a decline to 1.3580.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 1.3680 confirm this scenario, defining it as key to USDCAD’s wave structure. The market continues consolidating around the central line of the Price Envelope – 1.3680. Today, a decline towards 1.3570 is possible, followed by growth to its upper limit at 1.3822.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3570.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a downward wave towards 3291. Today, 27 June 2025, this target is expected to be reached. A subsequent upward wave towards 3344 is possible. The market is forming a broad consolidation structure around 3344. A breakout downwards could extend the decline towards at least 3237.

The Elliott wave structure and the decline matrix with a pivot at 3344 confirm this outlook, defining it as key in the current wave. The market formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope – 3344 – and moved downwards. Today, a further decline to 3291 is possible, followed by a rise back to 3344.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a possible rise towards 3344.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market continues forming a consolidation range around 67.37. Today, 27 June 2025, another downward move to 65.50 is possible. Afterwards, an upward wave towards 69.35 is expected. A breakout above this level would open potential for a trend continuation towards 73.17, with the first target in the broader growth structure being 81.11.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 70.00 confirm this scenario, marking it as key to Brent’s wave structure. The market is completing a correction to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope – 65.50. Afterwards, a rise towards its central line at 69.35 is expected, with a possible breakout and continuation to its upper limit at 81.11.

Technical indicators in today’s Brent forecast suggest a possible upward move towards 69.35.



