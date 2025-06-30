Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 30 June 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a compact consolidation range below 1.1727. Today, 30 June 2025, we expect the upward wave to continue towards 1.1777. Afterwards, a decline towards the lower boundary of this range is possible. If the market breaks below 1.1680, it could correct down to 1.1611. Upon reaching this level, a rise back to 1.1680 is possible at minimum.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 1.1611 confirm this scenario, defining it as key in the EURUSD wave structure. Currently, the market has broken the upper boundary of the consolidation range and continues rising towards the upper limit of the Price Envelope at 1.1777. Today, this target level is expected to be reached, followed by a move down to its central line at 1.1611.

USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market rebounded downwards from 144.93. Today, 30 June 2025, if the market breaks below 143.75, the downward wave may continue to 143.27 with potential continuation towards 141.70.

The Elliott wave structure and decline matrix with a pivot at 144.84 confirm this scenario, marking it as key in this wave. Currently, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 144.84. Today, we expect a downward breakout with the target at its lower boundary – 141.70.

GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market continues forming a consolidation range around 1.3730. Today, 30 June 2025, the range extended down to 1.3683. We expect a rise towards 1.3777, followed by a decline back to 1.3730. If the market breaks out upwards from this range, it could continue towards 1.3870.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 1.3730 confirm this scenario, defining it as key in this wave structure. Currently, the market formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3620 and broke upwards towards its upper boundary – 1.3870.

AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 0.6560 and a correction to 0.6508. Today, 30 June 2025, we expect a rise towards 0.6595 with potential continuation of the trend to 0.6616.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 0.6500 confirm this scenario, marking it as key in this wave. Currently, the market reached the central line of the Price Envelope at 0.6500. A further rise towards its upper boundary – 0.6616 – is possible.

USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.3686. Today, 30 June 2025, we expect a decline to 1.3575. Upon reaching this level, a rise back to 1.3686 (testing from below) is possible. Later, another downward wave towards 1.3500 may develop, with potential continuation of the trend to 1.3381.

The Elliott wave structure and decline matrix with a pivot at 1.3680 confirm this scenario, marking it as key in the USDCAD wave structure. Currently, the market continues consolidating around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3680. Today, a decline towards 1.3575 is possible, followed by a rise back to its central line at 1.3680.

XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 3249. Today, 30 June 2025, a corrective rise towards 3344 is expected. Later, a new downward wave towards 3233 may begin. A broad consolidation range is forming around 3344.

The Elliott wave structure and decline matrix with a pivot at 3344 confirm this scenario, marking it as key in this wave. Currently, the market formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 3344, completing the downward wave to its lower boundary at 3249. Later, a rise back to its central line at 3344 is expected.

Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed a downward wave to 65.75 and continues developing a consolidation range around 67.50. Today, 30 June 2025, another downward move to 65.50 is possible. Afterwards, a rise towards 69.35 is expected. If the market breaks above this level, the trend may continue to 73.30. The first target in this growth structure is 81.00.

The Elliott wave structure and growth matrix with a pivot at 70.00 confirm this scenario, defining it as key in this wave structure. Currently, the market is completing a correction to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 65.50. Later, a rise towards its central line at 69.50 is expected. A breakout above this level could continue the trend towards its upper boundary at 81.00.

