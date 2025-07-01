Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 1 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a compact consolidation range around 1.1720 and broke above it. Today, 1 July 2025, it reached the calculated growth target at 1.1777. Considering the bullish market sentiment, an extension of this wave towards 1.1880 is possible. It is relevant to note that at any moment, the market could start forming a downward wave towards 1.1430, at minimum.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.1430. This remains key within the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market broke the upper boundary of the consolidation range and continues to rise towards the Price Envelope’s upper boundary at 1.1880. Today, we expect it to reach this target level and begin a downward move to its central line at 1.1630.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering a growth wave towards 1.1880.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market rebounded downwards from 144.93 and continues the downward wave towards 141.70. Today, 1 July 2025, we will consider a decline to 143.30, with a possible small correction back up to 144.00 (testing from below). Afterwards, we will consider further decline towards 141.70.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 144.84. This remains key within this wave structure. At the moment, the market forms a consolidation range around the Price Envelope’s central line at 144.84. Today, we expect it to break this range downwards. The target for decline is its lower boundary at 141.70.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering continuation of the downward wave towards 141.70.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.3720. Today, 1 July 2025, we expect it to break upwards towards 1.3870. After reaching this level, a corrective move down to 1.3777 (testing from above) is possible. Afterwards, we will consider potential for another growth structure towards 1.4000.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3672. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market has formed a consolidation range around the Price Envelope’s central line at 1.3620 and broke upwards towards its upper boundary at 1.3870.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering growth towards 1.3870.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 0.6582. Today, 1 July 2025, we expect a corrective move down to 0.6555 (testing from above). Afterwards, another growth wave towards 0.6616 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 0.6500. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market broke above 0.6555 and continues its upward wave towards the Price Envelope’s upper boundary at 0.6595. Afterwards, a corrective move back to its central line at 0.6555 is not excluded, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 0.6616.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering another growth wave towards 0.6595.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market forms a consolidation range around 1.3686. Today, 1 July 2025, we expect a decline to 1.3575. After reaching this level, a growth move back to 1.3686 (testing from below) is not excluded. Afterwards, another downward wave towards 1.3466 is possible, with a potential trend continuation to 1.3380.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3680. This remains key for USDCAD within this wave structure. Currently, the market continues its consolidation around the Price Envelope’s central line at 1.3680. Today, it is relevant to consider decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3575, with further growth back to its central line at 1.3680 expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering decline towards 1.3575.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke upwards through 3290 and continues its wave towards 3344. Today, 1 July 2025, we expect it to reach this target level. Afterwards, a downward wave towards 3233 is possible. A broad consolidation structure is forming around 3344.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 3344. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market formed a consolidation range around the Price Envelope’s central line at 3344 and completed a downward wave to its lower boundary at 3249. Today, we expect a corrective move up to its central line at 3344.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate a possible growth wave towards 3344.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market continues forming a consolidation range around 67.50 without a clear trend. Today, 1 July 2025, a decline towards 65.50 is possible. Afterwards, a growth wave towards 69.35 may begin. Breaking above this level opens potential for trend continuation towards 73.30. This is the first target within the growth wave structure towards 81.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 70.00. This remains key within Brent’s wave structure. Currently, the market is completing a corrective structure towards the Price Envelope’s lower boundary at 65.50. Afterwards, a growth move towards its central line at 69.50 is possible. Breaking this level upwards opens potential for trend continuation towards its upper boundary at 81.00.

Technical indicators suggest today’s Brent forecast considers a possible growth wave towards 69.50.



