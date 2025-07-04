Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 4 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1717 and corrected to 1.1788. The market has effectively defined the boundaries of a consolidation range around 1.1717. Today, 4 July 2025, if the market breaks upwards out of this range, another growth wave towards 1.1848 is possible. A break downwards would indicate continuation of the wave to 1.1566.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.1430. This remains key within the EURUSD wave structure. Currently, the market has completed a downward wave to the Price Envelope’s central line at 1.1717. Today, a growth move to its upper boundary at 1.1848 is not excluded. Afterwards, a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1700 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering a growth wave towards 1.1848.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market completed a correction wave to 145.22. Today, 4 July 2025, we consider the possibility of a decline to 143.73. Breaking this level would open potential for the wave to continue towards 141.70. Afterwards, a corrective move back to 143.73 (testing from below) is possible.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 144.84. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market is forming the fifth wave of decline. The market has completed a correction to the Price Envelope’s central line at 145.22. Further decline to 143.73 is expected, with trend continuation towards its lower boundary at 141.70.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering continuation of the downward wave towards 141.70.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a decline to 1.3562 and a correction to 1.3674. Today, 4 July 2025, a decline to 1.3528 is not excluded. After reaching this level, a growth move back to 1.3656 (testing from below) is expected. This would define a broad consolidation range around 1.3656. Breaking upwards out of this range would open potential for a trend continuation towards 1.3870. A break downwards would indicate continued correction towards 1.3320.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3400. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market has formed a consolidation range around the Price Envelope’s central line at 1.3656 and has broken downwards towards its lower boundary at 1.3485. Today, it is relevant to consider reaching this target level and beginning a growth wave back to its central line at 1.3656.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering a decline towards 1.3528 and then growth towards 1.3870.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 0.6537 and a growth wave to 0.6572. Today, 4 July 2025, a growth move to 0.6595 and a decline to 0.6535 are possible. If the market breaks upwards out of this range, continuation of the growth wave towards 0.6616 is relevant. A break downwards would open potential for a correction towards 0.6500.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 0.6500. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market has broken above 0.6555 and continues its upward move towards the Price Envelope’s upper boundary at 0.6595. Afterwards, a correction back to its central line at 0.6555 is not excluded, followed by growth towards its upper boundary at 0.6616.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering another growth wave towards 0.6595.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3567 and is forming a consolidation range around 1.3588. Today, 4 July 2025, breaking downwards out of this range would open potential for continuation of the wave towards 1.3500. A break upwards would indicate the beginning of a growth wave towards 1.3757.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3666. This remains key within the USDCAD wave structure. Currently, the market continues developing its consolidation range around the Price Envelope’s central line at 1.3666. Today, a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3500 is relevant, followed by growth back to its central line at 1.3666.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering a decline towards 1.3500.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 3344 without a clear trend. Today, 4 July 2025, if the market breaks upwards out of this range, continuation of the correction towards 3385 is possible. Afterwards, a downward wave towards 3250 is expected. A broad consolidation structure is forming around 3344.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 3344. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market has completed a downward wave to the Price Envelope’s lower boundary at 3249 and a correction back to its central line at 3344. Today, growth towards its upper boundary at 3385 is relevant, followed by a decline towards its lower boundary at 3250.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate a possible growth wave towards 3385 and then a decline towards 3250.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market is forming a narrow consolidation range around 68.38. Today, 4 July 2025, if the market breaks downwards, a decline to 67.17 (testing from above) is expected. Breaking this level downwards would indicate continuation of the wave towards 65.50. A break upwards would indicate a growth wave towards 71.00, with potential continuation of the trend towards 73.30.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 70.00. This remains key within Brent’s wave structure. Currently, the market is forming a consolidation range around the Price Envelope’s central line at 68.38. It is relevant to consider growth towards its upper boundary at 73.30.

Technical indicators suggest today’s Brent forecast considers a possible growth wave towards 73.30.



