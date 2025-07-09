Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 9 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1682. Today, 9 July 2025, we consider the possibility of a correction towards 1.1735. After this correction ends, we expect a new downward wave to begin towards 1.1640 as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.1735. This remains key within the EURUSD wave structure. Currently, the market has broken through the Price Envelope’s central line, reached the local downward wave target at 1.1682, and is forming a correction towards 1.1735. Afterwards, we expect a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 1.1640.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering a decline towards 1.1640.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market broke above 145.00, suggesting potential development of a growth wave towards 147.45. Today, 9 July 2025, we expect this target level to be reached. Afterwards, a decline towards 145.00 is possible.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 144.84. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market is forming a correction structure for the downward wave. The target at the Price Envelope’s upper boundary, 147.45, has been reached. Afterwards, a decline towards 144.84 is expected, with continuation of the trend towards its lower boundary at 143.23.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering continuation of the growth wave towards 147.45.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3527. Today, 9 July 2025, we expect a correction towards 1.3656. After this correction ends, a new downward wave towards 1.3452 is possible, with trend continuation towards 1.3250.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3656. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market has completed the first downward wave to the Price Envelope’s lower boundary at 1.3527. We expect the start of a correction wave towards its central line at 1.3656.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering growth towards 1.3656.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.6550. Today, 9 July 2025, we expect the beginning of another downward wave towards 0.6426 as the first target. Upon reaching this level, a correction towards 0.6550 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 0.6444. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market completed a correction to the Price Envelope’s central line at 0.6550. Today, we expect a decline towards its lower boundary at 0.6426.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering a decline towards 0.6426.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3656. Today, 9 July 2025, growth towards 1.3698 is possible. Afterwards, a new downward wave towards 1.3515 is expected. Upon reaching this level, a correction back to 1.3656 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3656. This remains key within the USDCAD wave structure. Currently, the market continues developing its consolidation range around the Price Envelope’s central line at 1.3656. Today, a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3515 is relevant, followed by growth back to its central line at 1.3656.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering a decline towards 1.3515.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market continues forming a consolidation range around 3296 without a clear trend. Today, 9 July 2025, expansion of the range downwards towards 3282 is possible, followed by upward movement to 3300. It is relevant to consider a breakout downwards from this range for continuation of the downward wave towards 3233.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 3344. This remains key within this wave structure. Currently, the market completed a wave to the Price Envelope’s central line at 3344. Today, the structure of a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 3233 is forming.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate the possibility of continued decline towards 3233.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed a growth wave to 70.19. Today, 9 July 2025, we consider the possibility of forming a consolidation range around 69.40. It is relevant to consider a breakout upwards from this range for continuation of the wave towards 71.90 as the local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 69.40. This remains key within Brent’s wave structure. Currently, the market is forming a consolidation range around the Price Envelope’s central line at 69.40. Growth towards its upper boundary at 71.90 is relevant.

Technical indicators suggest today’s Brent forecast considers potential continuation of the growth wave towards 71.90.



