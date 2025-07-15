Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 15 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues developing a narrow consolidation range around 1.1677. Today, 15 July 2025, a continuation of the downward wave towards 1.1640 is possible. After reaching this level, a growth leg towards 1.1737 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.1735. This remains the key point in the EURUSD wave structure. Today, the market continues to move down towards the Price envelope’s lower boundary at 1.1640. Then, a growth wave towards its central line at 1.1737 is anticipated.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave towards 1.1640.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market formed a consolidation range around 147.17 and broke upwards. Today, 15 July 2025, we consider the continuation of the growth wave towards 148.65. After reaching this level, a correction and a technical return to 147.17 (testing from above) are expected.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 145.66. This remains key in this wave’s structure. At present, the market is forming a growth structure towards the Price envelope’s upper boundary at 148.65. Afterwards, a decline towards its central line at 147.17 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a continuation of the growth wave towards 148.65.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a downward wave towards 1.3418. Today, 15 July 2025, we expect the formation of a consolidation range around this level. If the price breaks upwards, a correction towards 1.3560 becomes possible. If it breaks downwards, the trend may continue towards 1.3333.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3560. This remains key in this wave’s structure. Currently, the market completed a wave to the price Envelope’s lower boundary at 1.3418. A correction to its central line at 1.3560 may follow. Then, a continuation towards the lower boundary at 1.3333 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering a rise towards 1.3560.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a correction towards 0.6540. Today, 15 July 2025, we expect a growth wave towards 0.6616 as a local target. After reaching this level, a correction towards 0.6550 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix for AUDUSD with a rotation centre at 0.6550. This remains key in the wave structure. At present, the market is developing a growth wave towards the price Envelope’s upper boundary at 0.6616. Afterwards, a correction towards its central line at 0.6550 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering the possibility of a growth wave towards 0.6616.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues its growth wave towards 1.3737. Today, 15 July 2025, we expect the price to reach this target and then start a downward wave towards 1.3640. If the price breaks below this level, the trend may continue towards 1.3494.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3626. This remains key in the USDCAD wave structure. Currently, the market is developing a consolidation range around the price Envelope’s central line at 1.3626. Today, it is relevant to consider a rise towards the upper boundary at 1.3737 and a decline towards the lower boundary at 1.3494.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3494.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a correction at 3,340 and started developing a new growth wave. Today, 15 July 2025, we expect a growth leg towards 3,370. Afterwards, a consolidation range may form around this level. It is relevant to consider a breakout upwards towards 3,400 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 3,333. This remains key in the current XAUUSD wave. At present, the market is forming a wave structure towards the price Envelope’s upper boundary at 3,400. Afterwards, a downward wave towards its central line at 3,333 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a possible continuation of the growth wave towards 3,400.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed a growth wave to 70.77 and a correction to 68.30. Today, 15 July 2025, we consider the start of a new growth wave towards 69.77. Afterwards, a compact consolidation range may form around this level. It is relevant to consider a breakout upwards, with 71.30 as the first target. A correction to 70.00 may follow, then growth towards 73.73.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 70.00. This remains key in the Brent wave structure. Currently, the market is forming a consolidation range around the price Envelope’s central line at 70.00. It is relevant to consider a rise towards the upper boundary at 73.73.

Technical indicators suggest today’s Brent forecast considers a continued growth wave towards 73.73.



