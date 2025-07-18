Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 18 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1560, followed by a correction to 1.1633. Today, 18 July 2025, the decline could continue to 1.1520 as the first target. After reaching this level, a growth leg towards 1.1675 may follow as the second target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.1675. This level remains key in the EURUSD wave structure. The market continues to decline towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1520. A growth wave towards its central line at 1.1675 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave to 1.1520.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market is forming a narrow consolidation range around 148.52. Today, 18 July 2025, a breakout to the upside and development of the next growth wave to 150.00 is possible. After reaching this level, a correction to 147.12 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 147.12. This level is key in the current wave structure. The market is developing a wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 150.00. A subsequent decline to its central line at 147.12 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a continuation of the growth wave towards 150.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3373, followed by a correction to 1.3439. Today, 18 July 2025, a decline to 1.3344 is expected. A breakout below this level could extend the wave to 1.3295 as a local target. Afterwards, a correction towards 1.3455 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3455. This level is considered key in the current GBPUSD wave structure. At present, the market continues a wave towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3344, with potential extension to 1.3295.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3295.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 0.6454 and corrected to 0.6500. Today, 18 July 2025, a new downward wave to 0.6433 is possible as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix for AUDUSD with a rotation centre at 0.6500. This level remains key in the wave structure. The market completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6454 and corrected to its central line. A continuation of the decline towards the lower boundary at 0.6433 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave to 0.6433.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues an upward wave towards 1.3800. Today, 18 July 2025, the price is expected to reach this target level and begin a correction towards 1.3685.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3685. This level is key for USDCAD’s wave structure. The market continues developing a consolidation range around the price Envelope’s central line at 1.3685. A move towards the upper boundary at 1.3800 remains likely today.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3800.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a decline to 3,312, followed by a correction to 3,344. Today, 18 July 2025, a narrow consolidation range is expected around 3,344. If the market breaks to the upside, the range may extend to 3,384. If it breaks to the downside, the range may expand to 3,235.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 3,344. This level is key in the current XAUUSD wave structure. The market is forming a narrow consolidation range around the price Envelope’s central line at 3,344. A breakout upwards may lead to growth towards the upper boundary, while a breakout downwards may develop a wave to the lower boundary at 3,235.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a continued decline towards 3,235.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market continues developing a consolidation range around 69.30. Today, 18 July 2025, a growth leg towards 69.30 is possible. A breakout to the upside may open potential for a wave towards 71.40. A downward breakout may extend the range to 66.90.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 69.30. This level remains key in the current Brent wave structure. The market is forming a consolidation range around the price Envelope’s central line at 69.30. A growth leg towards its upper boundary at 71.40 is possible, although a decline towards 66.90 cannot be ruled out.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a continuation of the growth wave towards 71.40.



