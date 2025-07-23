Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 23 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.1640 and, after breaking out upwards, completed a correction leg to 1.1716. Today, 22 July 2025, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.1690. A breakout to the downside may lead to a decline to 1.1640 (retest from above). Afterwards, a growth leg to 1.1726 remains possible. If the breakout occurs to the upside, the wave may continue towards 1.1726. Later on, a new downward wave towards 1.1560 could start, with potential to extend to 1.1488.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the specified Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.1640. This level remains key in the current wave structure of EURUSD. The market continues to develop a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1726. Later on, a downward wave may begin towards the central line of the Envelope at 1.1640.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the upward wave may continue towards 1.1726.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market completed a correction to 147.10. Today, 22 July 2025, the pair is expected to rise towards 148.50. A breakout above this level would open the path for a further uptrend towards 150.05. After reaching this level, a correction leg to 147.10 may follow.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 147.10. This level remains key in the current wave structure. At the moment, the market is developing a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 150.05. Afterwards, a downward leg to the central line at 147.10 remains possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest continuation of the upward wave towards 150.05.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a correction wave to 1.3510. Today, 22 July 2025, the market is expected to decline towards 1.3424. A breakout below this level would open the way for a downward wave towards 1.3300 as a local target. Afterwards, a correction towards 1.3430 is expected, followed by a further decline to 1.3295.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3455. This level remains key in the current wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3430. A decline to its lower boundary at 1.3340 is expected, with a potential extension to 1.3295.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward move towards 1.3340.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 0.6525. Today, 22 July 2025, the wave is expected to continue downwards to 0.6484. A breakout below this level would open the potential for a trend extension towards 0.6433 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the AUDUSD growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 0.6525. This level is considered key in the current wave structure. The market is now forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6454. Afterwards, a correction leg to the central line at 0.6500 may follow, then a new downward wave to its lower boundary at 0.6433.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a possible continuation of the downward wave to 0.6433.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3684. Today, 22 July 2025, a new upward wave is expected to develop towards 1.3745, with potential to extend the trend to 1.3815.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 1.3685. This level remains key for USDCAD in the current wave structure. The market is continuing the development of a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3685. A move towards the upper boundary at 1.3815 remains relevant today.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a rise towards 1.3815.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 3,400. Today, 22 July 2025, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. A breakout to the downside would signal the beginning of a new downward wave towards 3,333.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 3,333. This level is considered key for XAUUSD in the current wave. The market has reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,400. Today, a move to the central line at 3,333 may follow. Later, a continued decline to its lower boundary at 3,235 remains possible.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a potential continuation of the downward wave to 3,333.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 68.60. Today, 22 July 2025, the range may expand downwards to 67.50. Later on, a new upward wave towards 69.50 remains possible. A breakout upwards would open the potential for a move towards 71.40. A downward breakout may extend the range to 66.90.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a rotation centre at 68.60. This level is considered key in the current Brent wave structure. The market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 68.60. A rise towards the upper boundary at 71.40 remains relevant. Afterwards, a return to the central line at 68.60 may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a continuation of the upward wave towards 71.40.



