Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 25 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.1788. Today, 25 July 2025, the price is forming a downward impulse towards 1.1676. Afterwards, a correction to this impulse may develop, with a target at 1.1733. The market is expected to define the consolidation range at the top of the growth wave. If it breaks the range downwards, a downward wave could begin towards 1.1555 as a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1660 support this scenario. This level is considered key within the EURUSD wave structure. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1788. A decline to the central line at 1.1676 is expected. Then, a downward breakout and continuation towards the lower boundary at 1.1633 remains relevant.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.1633.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market completed a correction to 147.47. Today, 25 July 2025, a further decline is expected towards 145.05, with the trend possibly continuing to 144.40.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 147.07 confirm this scenario. This level remains key in the current wave structure. The market is forming a move towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 145.05. A rebound to the central line at 147.07 could follow, then another drop towards the lower boundary at 144.40.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave to 145.05.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.3587. Today, 25 July 2025, a decline to 1.3470 is expected. If the price breaks this level downwards, the wave could extend to 1.3333.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3593 support this scenario. This level is key within the current wave structure. The market developed an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3593. A downward move to the central line at 1.3460 is now forming as a retest from above. If it breaks, the wave may extend to the lower boundary at 1.3333.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3460.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 0.6623. Today, 25 July 2025, a downward wave is forming towards 0.6546. If the price breaks below this level, the wave may continue towards 0.6444.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.6546 confirm this scenario. This level is key in the wave structure. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6623. A pullback to the central line at 0.6546 is now developing. A breakout could open the potential for a move to the lower boundary at 0.6444.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest a possible start of a downward wave to 0.6546.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues to develop an upward impulse towards 1.3690. Today, 25 July 2025, this target is expected to be reached, followed by a correction to 1.3640.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3640 support this scenario. This level remains key within the current USDCAD wave structure. The market recently reached the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3660. A further move to the upper boundary at 1.3690 remains relevant for today.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a rise towards 1.3690.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a downward wave towards 3,330. Today, 25 July 2025, this target is expected to be reached. Afterwards, a rebound to 3,383 is possible. If the price breaks below the current range, the wave could continue to 3,235.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 3,385 confirm this scenario. This level is key in the current XAUUSD wave structure. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 3,430. A drop to the lower boundary at 3,330 remains likely. Then a rise towards the central line at 3,385 could follow.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast point to a continued decline towards 3,330.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market continues to form a consolidation range above 68.50. Today, 25 July 2025, the upward wave is expected to continue to 69.38. A breakout of this level could open the potential for the trend to extend to 71.30, the first target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 68.50 confirm this scenario. This level is key for Brent in the current wave structure. The market is now consolidating around the central line of the price Envelope at 68.50. A rise to the upper boundary at 71.30 remains relevant. Afterwards, a pullback to the central line at 68.50 is possible.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest the upward wave may continue towards 71.30.




