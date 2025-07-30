Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 30 July 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues to develop the third wave of decline towards 1.1490. Today, 30 July 2025, a consolidation range is forming around 1.1552. A downward expansion to 1.1505 and an upward swing to 1.1646 are possible. Then, the decline may extend to 1.1490.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1645 confirm this scenario. This level is seen as key in the wave structure of EURUSD. The market has completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1517 and is now forming a tight consolidation range around 1.1580. A downward breakout is expected, continuing the trend towards 1.1490 with the wave possibly extending to 1.1330.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.1490.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market is forming a consolidation range around 148.00. Today, 30 July 2025, a continued rise towards 149.11 is possible, with the trend likely to extend to 150.00.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 148.00 confirm this scenario. This level is viewed as key in this wave structure. The market is currently developing an upward move to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 149.11. A pullback to the central line at 148.00 is not excluded before a rise towards the upper boundary at 150.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest the upward wave may continue to 150.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3370. Today, 30 July 2025, the pair could continue declining to 1.3150, which is a local target. A corrective rise to 1.3370 (testing from below) is possible, followed by another drop to 1.2955.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3370 confirm this scenario. This level is seen as key in the wave structure. The market is currently forming a downward wave to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3260. A further extension of the wave to 1.3150 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3260.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.6520. Today, 30 July 2025, a downward breakout to 0.6460 is expected, with the trend likely to extend to 0.6420.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.6520 confirm this scenario. This level is considered key in the wave structure. The market is currently moving towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6460. A rebound to the central line at 0.6520 may follow, then the wave could continue to the lower boundary at 0.6420.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a likely start of a downward wave to 0.6420.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3752. Today, 30 July 2025, an upward breakout and a move towards 1.3790 is likely, with a potential extension of the wave to 1.3850.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3714 confirm this scenario. This level remains key in the structure of this wave for USDCAD. The market formed a consolidation around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3714 and broke upwards. A move towards the upper boundary at 1.3790 is relevant today.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest an upward move towards 1.3790.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 3,343. The range has extended downward to 3,302. Today, 30 July 2025, a bounce to 3,343 is not excluded. Then, the price may drop to 3,247, a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with a pivot point at 3,343 confirm this scenario. This level is seen as key for XAUUSD in the current wave. The market is developing a downward wave to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 3,295. A rebound to the central line at 3,343 may follow, then a decline to the lower boundary at 3,247.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate a possible wave of decline to 3,247.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed an upward wave to 72.13. Today, 30 July 2025, a consolidation range may form below this level. If the price breaks upwards, a continuation to 72.50 is likely, with the trend potentially extending to 73.33 as a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 69.60 confirm this scenario. This level is seen as key for Brent in this wave. The market is currently forming a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 71.74. A downward move to 70.80 is possible, followed by a likely rise to the upper boundary at 72.50. Then, a pullback to the central line at 70.70 is possible.

Technical indicators in today’s Brent forecast suggest a continued upward wave to 72.50.



