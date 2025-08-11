Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 11 August 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range above 1.1611. Today, 11 August 2025, the range could expand up to 1.1710. Afterwards, a decline towards 1.1530 is expected. If this level breaks, the potential will open for the downward wave to continue towards 1.1343 as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with the pivot point at 1.1550, which is considered key in the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a corrective wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.1698. After reaching this target, the price is forming a consolidation range below the upper boundary, which could expand towards 1.1710. Later, a decline towards the lower boundary at 1.1343 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the beginning of a downward wave towards 1.1343.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues developing a consolidation range below 147.85. Today, 11 August 2025, a downward breakout and expansion of the range towards 144.77 is possible. An upward breakout could propel the pair to 149.33. If this level breaks, the potential will open for the wave to continue towards 153.14 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the specified Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with the pivot point at 146.50, which is considered key in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a correction to the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 144.77. Later, growth towards the upper boundary at 153.14 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest the correction could continue towards 144.77.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market continues developing a correction towards 1.3491. Today, 8 August 2025, reaching this target level is expected. Later, a downward wave towards 1.3200 is possible. If this level breaks downwards, the potential will open for the wave to continue towards 1.2940.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the specified Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with the pivot point at 1.3366, considered key in this wave structure. At the moment, the market has completed a correction to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 1.3444. The development of a consolidation range below this level remains relevant. The range could expand upwards towards 1.3491. Later, a downward move towards the central line at 1.3200, with the potential to continue towards the lower boundary at 1.2942, is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.3200.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues developing a consolidation range around 0.6466. Today, 11 August 2025, an upward breakout towards 0.6555 is expected. Later, a downward wave towards 0.6460 is possible. If this level breaks, the potential will open for the trend to continue towards 0.6408 as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with the pivot point at 0.6515, which is considered key in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave to the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 0.6555. Then, a downward wave towards the lower boundary at 0.6408 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the correction could extend towards 0.6555, followed by a downward wave towards 0.6408.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues forming a correction towards 1.3715. Today, 11 August 2025, reaching this target is expected. An extension of this correction towards 1.3650 is possible. After this correction ends, a new growth wave towards 1.3890 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with the pivot point at 1.3715, considered key for USDCAD in this wave structure. At the moment, the market has formed a consolidation range around the central line of the price Envelope at 1.3800 and has broken below it. Today, a move towards the lower boundary at 1.3715 is possible. The entire downward structure is seen as a correction to the previous growth wave. After it ends, growth towards the upper boundary at 1.3890 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a growth wave towards 1.3890.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market continues a correction towards 3,412. Today, 11 August 2025, a consolidation range below this level is possible. An upward breakout could extend the correction to 3,420. A downward breakout would open the potential for the wave to develop towards 3,255 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with the pivot point at 3,345, considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market is making a correction towards the upper boundary of the price Envelope at 3,420. Later, a decline towards the central line at 3,333, with the possibility of continuing towards the lower boundary at 3,255, is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest the correction could continue towards 3,420, followed by a downward wave towards 3,255.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market continues developing a downward wave towards 65.00. Today, 11 August 2025, reaching this target is expected. Afterwards, a growth wave towards 68.88 is possible. If this level breaks, the potential will open for the trend to continue towards 73.65.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with the pivot point at 69.50, considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market continues a correction towards the lower boundary of the price Envelope at 65.00. Growth towards the upper boundary at 72.60 is possible, with the potential to extend towards 79.30.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the completion of the correction at 65.00 and the start of a growth wave towards 72.60.



