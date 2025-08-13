Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 13 August 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues developing the consolidation range around 1.1655. At the moment, the market has expanded the range downwards to 1.1589. Today, 13 August 2025, it is possible to see an expansion of the range upwards towards 1.1720. After reaching this level, a downward wave towards 1.1555 is expected. The target is local.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1590. It is considered key in the structure of the wave for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1720. After reaching this target level, the start of a new downward wave towards its central line at 1.1555 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.1555.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues developing the consolidation range around 147.66. Today, 13 August 2025, growth towards 148.77 is possible. Afterwards, a decline towards 147.77 (testing from above) is expected. It is possible to see the development of a wide consolidation range around this level. A downward breakout will open the potential for a wave towards 146.40. An upward breakout will open the way for the continuation of the upward wave towards 150.90, with prospects of extending the trend to 153.00.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 146.66. It is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 147.66. Afterwards, growth towards its upper boundary at 148.77 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the possibility of continued growth towards 148.77.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a corrective structure towards 1.3544. Today, 13 August 2025, it is possible to see this correction ending and a downward wave towards 1.3344 starting, followed by growth towards 1.3444.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3366. It is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3544. A consolidation range could develop below this level. Then, the downward wave might continue towards its lower boundary at 1.3262.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.3344.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues developing the consolidation range around 0.6525. Today, 13 August 2025, an upward breakout towards 0.6570 is expected. Afterwards, it is possible to see the start of a downward wave towards 0.6490. A breakout of this level will open the potential for the trend to continue towards 0.6408 as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot at 0.6515. It is considered key in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market is forming a corrective wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6570. Afterwards, the downward wave is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 0.6408.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the correction could extend towards 0.6555 before a downward wave starts, aiming for 0.6408.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues forming a correction towards 1.3715 at least. Today, 13 August 2025, an upward move towards 1.3790 (testing from below) has been completed. A new downward structure towards 1.3750 is expected. A breakout of this level will open the potential for a continued move towards 1.3700.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3715. It is considered key for USDCAD in the structure of this wave. At the moment, the market has formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3787 and has broken it downwards. Today, it is relevant to consider the possibility of a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3700. The entire downward structure is considered a correction to the previous upward wave. After completing this correction, it is possible to see a new upward wave towards its upper boundary at 1.3890.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a further decline towards 1.3700.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market continues developing the consolidation range around 3,355 without a clearly defined trend. Today, 13 August 2025, it is possible to see a breakout from this range downwards towards 3,298, with the prospect of continuing the wave towards 3,255.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,345. It is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market is making a correction towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,298. Afterwards, it is possible to see growth towards its upper boundary at 3,420.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a further correction towards 3,298.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market continues to develop the consolidation range around 66.11. Today, 13 August 2025, the range is expected to expand downwards towards 65.00. Afterwards, a new upward wave could start, aiming for 72.62 as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 69.50. It is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market continues a correction towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 65.00. Subsequently, growth towards its upper boundary at 72.60 is likely, with the trend potentially expanding towards 76.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the possibility of the correction ending at 65.00 and the start of an upward wave towards 72.60.



