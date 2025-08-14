Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 14 August 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed another growth structure towards 1.1720. The potential of this growth structure, as a correction, is practically fulfilled. Today, 14 August 2025, a compact consolidation range could form below this level. The main scenario suggests a downward breakout towards 1.1555 (testing from above). Further, an upward move to 1.1644 is possible, followed by a decline to 1.1444, with a wave potentially developing towards 1.1352.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with the pivot at 1.1590. It is considered key in the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market has corrected to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1720. After reaching this target level, a new downward wave is expected towards its lower boundary at 1.1555.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.1555.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market completed a downward wave to 147.31. A narrow consolidation range formed around this level. Today, 14 August 2025, the market broke out of this range downwards and formed a wave structure towards 146.39. A subsequent upward move to 147.30 (testing from below) is possible, followed by a decline to 145.45, with a possible continuation to 144.30 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with the pivot at 146.40. It is considered key in this wave structure. At the moment, the market formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 147.31 and, with a downward breakout, is developing a wave towards its lower boundary at 144.31. Further, a move upwards to its central line at 146.40 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest the possibility of continued decline towards 144.30.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a correction structure towards 1.3590. Today, 14 August 2025, the start of a downward wave towards 1.3434 is possible. A breakout of this level would open the potential for continuation towards 1.3288. The first target in the wave structure is 1.2985.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with the pivot at 1.3366. It is considered key in this wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a correction wave structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3590. A consolidation range will likely develop below this level. Further, the downward wave could continue towards its lower boundary at 1.3288.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.3434.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues developing a correction towards 0.6570. Today, 14 August 2025, this target level is expected to be reached. Further, a downward wave could start, aiming for 0.6490. A breakout of this level would open the potential for a continuation of the trend towards 0.6408 as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the AUDUSD decline wave matrix with the pivot at 0.6515. It is considered key in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a correction wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6570. Subsequently, the downward wave is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 0.6408.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 0.6408.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a downward impulse to 1.3755. Today, 14 August 2025, the pair is expected to break below this level and continue the wave to 1.3700. Further, the start of a wave towards 1.3787 is possible.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with the pivot at 1.3715. It is considered key for USDCAD in this wave structure. At the moment, the market formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3787 and broke downwards. Today, it is relevant to consider a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3700. The entire downward structure is seen as a correction to the previous growth wave. After this correction ends, a growth wave could start, aiming for its upper boundary at 1.3890.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest the correction wave could continue towards 1.3700.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 3,333 and a correction to 3,375. Today, 14 August 2025, a downward breakout from this range towards 3,265 is possible, with a continuation of the wave to 3,255.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the decline wave matrix with the pivot at 3,333. It is considered key for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market is correcting towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,298. Further, the price could rise to its upper boundary at 3,420.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest the correction could continue towards 3,298.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market completed a downward wave to 64.72. Today, 14 August 2025, an upward impulse towards 66.80 is expected. A breakout of this level would open the potential for developing a wave structure towards 68.88 as the first target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the specified Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with the pivot at 68.88. It is considered key for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market completed a wave near the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 64.72. It is relevant to consider further growth towards its upper boundary at 68.88, with a possible continuation of the trend towards 72.62.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a growth wave towards 68.88.





