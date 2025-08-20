Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 20 August 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1622. Today, 20 August 2025, the pair may see a corrective movement towards 1.1676 (testing from below). The main scenario suggests a decline to 1.1577, followed by growth to 1.1620. If the 1.1577 level breaks downwards, the wave may extend to 1.1485, with the prospect of continuing the trend to 1.1430 as a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1590 confirm this as the key scenario for EURUSD. Currently, the market is heading towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1577. After reaching this target, a correction towards 1.1677 may begin.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the start of a correction towards 1.1677.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues consolidating around 147.30. Today, 20 August 2025, a movement towards the upper boundary of the range at 148.30 is possible. A breakout above will open potential for a rise to 149.11. A downward breakout may lead to a move towards 144.33, a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.30 confirm this as the key scenario for USDJPY. Currently, the market has consolidated around the central line of the Price Envelope at 147.30. A downward breakout may lead to a move to 146.00, with the potential to continue towards 144.33.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a further decline to 146.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a compact consolidation range around 1.3480. Today, 20 August 2025, the pair could break below the range, with a downward wave towards 1.3355 and continuation of the trend to 1.3140.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3355 confirm this as the key scenario for GBPUSD. Currently, the market has completed a corrective structure to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3590. The relevant scenario is a downward wave towards the lower boundary at 1.3355.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward wave to 1.3355.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market reached the local target of the downward wave at 0.6430. Today, 20 August 2025, a correction to 0.6480 (testing from below) is possible. Afterwards, the trend may continue to 0.6408, the first target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6515 confirm this scenario as key for AUDUSD. Currently, the market is forming the fifth downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6408.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a possible continuation of the downward wave to 0.6408.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.3880, reaching a local target. Today, 20 August 2025, a correction to 1.3800 (testing from above) is possible, followed by another upward wave to 1.3895.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3715 confirm this as the key scenario for USDCAD. Currently, the market has reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3880.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3800.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke the lower boundary of the consolidation range, opening potential for a decline to 3,307 as a local target. Today, 20 August 2025, prices could reach this target before undergoing a correction towards 3,340 (testing from below).

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,335 confirm this as the key scenario for XAUUSD. Currently, the market is moving towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,307. Afterwards, a rebound to the central line at 3,340 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a continued downward move to 3,307.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market continues consolidating around 65.60 without a clear trend. Today, 20 August 2025, the range may extend downwards to 64.60, followed by a rise to 66.60. A breakout above this level may extend the upward wave to 68.60 with the prospect of continuing the trend to 72.60.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 68.60 confirm this scenario as key for Brent. Currently, the market is completing a wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 64.60. Afterwards, growth towards the upper boundary at 68.60 and continuation of the trend to 72.60 are possible.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a possible end of the decline at 64.60 and the start of a growth wave to 68.88.





