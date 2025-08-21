Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 21 August 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 1.1656. Today, 21 August 2025, a downward wave could develop, aiming for 1.1597, with the prospect of continuing the trend to 1.1587. Afterwards, growth to 1.1656 (testing from below) is possible, followed by a decline to 1.1582, the first target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1590 confirm this as the key scenario for EURUSD. Currently, the market is moving towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1582. After reaching this target, a correction to the central line at 1.1656 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continued downward move to 1.1582.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues developing a narrow consolidation range around 147.48. Today, 21 August 2025, a decline to 146.11 is possible, with the prospect of continuing the trend to 144.33. After reaching this level, a growth wave towards 147.48 may begin.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.48 confirm this as the key scenario for USDJPY. Currently, the market continues consolidating around the central line of the Price Envelope at 147.48. A breakout downwards may extend the wave to the lower boundary at 146.00, with a possible continuation to 144.33.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a further decline to 146.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a compact consolidation range around 1.3477. Today, 21 August 2025, the price could break below the range and edge down to 1.3355, with the prospect of continuing the trend to 1.3140.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3355 confirm this as the key scenario for GBPUSD. Currently, the market has completed a corrective wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3590. The relevant scenario is a downward wave towards the lower boundary at 1.3355.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave to 1.3355.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues a downward wave towards 0.6407. Today, 21 August 2025, a correction to 0.6480 (testing from below) is possible. Afterwards, the trend may continue to 0.6407 as the first target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6515 confirm this as the key scenario for AUDUSD. Currently, the market is forming the fifth downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6407.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave to 0.6407.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed an upward wave to 1.3880, reaching a local target. Today, 21 August 2025, a consolidation range is expected to form around this level. A downward breakout may open the potential for a correction towards 1.3800 (testing from above). Afterwards, another upward wave towards 1.3896 is possible. A breakout upwards may also extend the growth to 1.3896.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3715 confirm this as the key scenario for USDCAD. Currently, the market has reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3880.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3800.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market continues forming a consolidation range around 3,340. Today, 21 August 2025, a decline to the target of 3,307 is possible, followed by a correction to 3,340 (testing from below) and a further decline to 3,272.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,340 confirm this as the key scenario for XAUUSD. Currently, the market is heading towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,307. Afterwards, a rebound to the central line at 3,340 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a continuation of the downward wave to 3,307.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market continues consolidating around 66.00 without a clear trend. Today, 21 August 2025, an upward extension of the range to 67.17 is possible, followed by a correction to 66.00 (testing from above). Afterwards, a rise to 68.88 may occur.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 68.88 confirm this as the key scenario for Brent. Currently, the market has completed a wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 64.81. A relevant scenario is a rise to the upper boundary at 68.88, with the prospect of continuing the trend to 72.60.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a growth wave towards 68.88.





