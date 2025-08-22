Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 22 August 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market broke out of the consolidation range downwards and continues developing a wave of decline to 1.1582. This is the first target. Today, 22 August 2025, the price could reach this target level. Afterwards, a correction to 1.1655 is possible. Once the correction ends, the downward wave is expected to continue to 1.1505, with the prospect of extending the trend to 1.1430.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1590 confirm this as the key scenario for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming another downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1505. After reaching this target, a correction towards the central line at 1.1656 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest continued downward movement towards 1.1505.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market broke above 147.80, practically exiting the consolidation range upwards. Today, 22 August 2025, the pair is expected to rise to 149.70, a local target. After reaching this level, a correction to 148.33 (testing from above) is possible. Afterwards, the next upward wave to 150.45 may start.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 146.55 confirm this as the key scenario for USDJPY. At the moment, the market continues developing an upward wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 149.70. After reaching this level, a correction to the central line at 148.33 is possible. Later, the price is expected to advance to the upper boundary at 150.45.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest further growth towards 149.70.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market broke out of the consolidation range downwards and continues a wave towards 1.3350. Today, 22 August 2025, the price could reach this target. Afterwards, a correction to 1.3473 is possible. Later, a new downward wave is expected to start, aiming for 1.3140.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3475 confirm this as the key scenario for GBPUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3350. Afterwards, a correction towards the central line at 1.3475 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a continued downward wave to 1.3350.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues its downward wave to 0.6407. This is the first target. Today, 22 August 2025, the market is expected to reach this level. Afterwards, a correction to 0.6460 is possible. If this level breaks, the correction may extend to 0.6515. Later, a new downward wave to 0.6400 may begin.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6515 confirm this as the key scenario for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market is forming the fifth downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6400.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward move towards 0.6400.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues to develop an upward wave to 1.3920 as a local target. Today, 22 August 2025, the market could reach this level and then form a consolidation range below it. A downward breakout may open the potential for a correction to 1.3800 (testing from above). Later, another upward wave towards 1.4000 is possible.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3727 confirm this as the key scenario for USDCAD. At the moment, the market has completed a wave of growth towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3900.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a possible correction towards 1.3800.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 3,335. Today, 22 August 2025, a decline to the target of 3,295 is possible, followed by a correction towards 3,330 (testing from below), and then another decline to 3,272.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,335 confirm this as the key scenario for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market continues to move towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,295. Afterwards, a rebound to the central line at 3,335 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a continuation of the downward wave to 3,295.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market completed an upward wave to 67.30. Today, 22 August 2025, a correction to 66.60 is possible. Afterwards, the market may grow to 68.20, with the prospect of continuing the trend to 68.80, the first target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 66.60 confirm this as the key scenario for Brent. At the moment, the market continues its wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 68.80. Later, a correction to the central line at 66.60 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest an upward wave to 68.80.





