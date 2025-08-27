Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 27 August 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.1630. The range has been extended down to 1.1600 and up to 1.1648. Today, 27 August 2025, a downward breakout is expected, with a local target at 1.1540. Later, a correction to 1.1600 (testing from below) is possible, followed by a decline to 1.1517 as the first target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1630 confirm this as the key scenario for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is developing a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1540.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave to 1.1540.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market formed a consolidation range around 147.44, extending upwards to 147.90 and downwards to 146.90. Today, 27 August 2025, the market continues to develop a growth structure towards 148.33. After reaching this level, a correction towards 147.44 is possible.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.44 confirm this as the key scenario for USDJPY. At the moment, the market is continuing a growth wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 148.33, while consolidation continues around its central line at 147.44.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest the probability of growth to 148.33.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.3434, followed by a correction towards 1.3492. Today, 27 August 2025, a breakout below 1.3434 is possible, leading to a continuation of the wave towards 1.3395 with a further extension to 1.3360 as the first target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3492 confirm this as the key scenario for GBPUSD. At the moment, the market is developing a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3360. Later, a correction towards its central line at 1.3490 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a continued decline to 1.3360.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market is consolidating around 0.6486 without a clear trend. Today, 27 August 2025, a downward breakout is expected with continuation of the wave to 0.6400. After reaching this level, a correction to 0.6480 may follow.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6515 confirm this as the key scenario for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market is forming the fifth downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6400.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave to 0.6400.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.3866 followed by a correction to 1.3822. Today, 27 August 2025, growth towards 1.3911 is possible. This will outline a consolidation range around 1.3868. If it breaks upwards, growth to 1.3942 may follow. If it breaks downwards, a continuation of the correction to 1.3777 is possible.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3740 confirm this as the key scenario for USDCAD. At the moment, the market has completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3917. Later, a decline to its lower boundary at 1.3800 with a possible extension to 1.3688 may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3911.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 3,393. Today, 27 August 2025, a decline to 3,350 is possible. If this level breaks, the wave may continue to 3,290.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,350 confirm this as the key scenario for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market is consolidating around the central line of the Price Envelope at 3,350. After a rise to its upper boundary at 3,393, a decline to its central line at 3,350 and then to its lower boundary at 3,290 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the downward wave to 3,350.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market completed a growth wave to 68.48, followed by a correction to 66.60. Today, 27 August 2025, growth to 68.66 is possible, with a continuation of the trend to 68.88 as the first target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 67.70 confirm this as the key scenario for Brent. At the moment, the market continues a wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 68.88. Later, a correction towards its central line at 66.60 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a continued upward move towards 68.88.





