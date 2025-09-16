Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 16 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market broke above 1.1744 and completed a growth wave to 1.1786. Today, 16 September 2025, a correction to 1.1744 (testing from above) is expected. Afterwards, another growth wave to 1.1812 may follow, with a possible extension to 1.1830. At this stage, the wave’s growth potential will be exhausted, and a new decline to 1.1693 is expected.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1693 confirm this scenario for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is developing a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1812.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a continued upward move towards 1.1812.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market broke below 147.30 and continues its downward wave to at least 146.37. Today, 16 September 2025, a decline to 146.55 is expected. A breakout below this level may extend the wave to 146.11, with further continuation to 145.50.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.30 confirm this scenario for USDJPY. At the moment, the market consolidates around the central line of the Price Envelope at 147.30, with expectations of a downward move to its lower boundary at 146.30.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline to 146.30.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market continues a growth wave towards 1.3636. Today, 16 September 2025, the market broke above 1.3578 and continues its move towards 1.3636. Later, a correction towards 1.3580 (testing from above) may occur, followed by growth to 1.3670.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3400 confirm this scenario for GBPUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3670.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a continuation of the growth wave towards 1.3670.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market continues a growth wave towards 0.6696. Today, 16 September 2025, the price is expected to reach this level. Later, a correction towards 0.6600 may follow, and then another growth wave to 0.6780.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6600 confirm this scenario for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market is rising towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6696.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a growth wave towards 0.6696.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a decline to 1.3777. Today, 16 September 2025, a consolidation range is forming below this level. A downward breakout would open еру potential for a move to 1.3700, with further continuation to 1.3670.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3800 confirm this scenario for USDCAD. At the moment, the market is developing a decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3700. Later, a retest of its central line at 1.3800 from below is possible, followed by another decline to its lower boundary at 1.3670.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3700.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke upwards from its consolidation range, opening the potential for a growth wave to 3,703. Today, 16 September 2025, this level is expected to be reached. Afterwards, a decline to 3,486 may begin, with further continuation down to 3,333.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 3,486 confirm this scenario for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market continues a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,703. Later, a decline to its central line at 3,486 is expected, followed by further downside potential to its lower boundary at 3,333.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a continued upward move towards 3,703.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market found support at 66.46 and continues a growth wave towards 68.11. Today, 16 September 2025, this level is expected to be reached. A breakout above may extend the wave to 71.00 with further continuation to 73.00.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 66.46 confirm this scenario for Brent. At the moment, the market is rising towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 69.30. Later, a correction towards its central line at 68.00 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest considering a growth wave to 69.30.





