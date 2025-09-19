Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 19 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market corrected to 1.1846 and then executed a decline impulse to 1.1750. Today, 19 September 2025, a consolidation range is practically forming around 1.1800. A downward breakout would open potential for the decline impulse to continue towards 1.1680 as the first target. Later, a correction back to 1.1800 (testing from below) is not excluded.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1800 confirm this scenario for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1800, with a further decline expected towards the lower boundary at 1.1680.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.1680.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market corrected to 147.20. Today, 19 September 2025, another decline to 146.96 is possible. Later, growth towards 148.40 may follow.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.30 confirm this scenario for USDJPY. At the moment, the market completed a decline to the central line of the Price Envelope at 147.20. Today, it is relevant to consider a possible end of correction and the start of a growth wave towards the upper boundary at 148.40.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth towards 148.40.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is developing another decline impulse towards 1.3500. Today, 19 September 2025, this level is expected to be reached. Afterwards, a correction to 1.3580 is possible, followed by a decline towards 1.3440.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3580 confirm this scenario for GBPUSD. At the moment, the market is moving towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3500. Today, reaching this target level and starting a correction towards the central line at 1.3580 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward move towards 1.3500.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market is forming a decline impulse towards 0.6580. Today, 19 September 2025, this target is expected to be reached, followed by a correction towards 0.6650 and then another decline to 0.6500.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6611 confirm this scenario for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market continues its decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6577. Reaching this target and then correcting to the central line at 0.6650 is relevant today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.6577.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.3777 and then broke upwards. Today, 19 September 2025, the growth wave may continue towards 1.3826, followed by a correction back to 1.3777.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3777 confirm this scenario for USDCAD. At the moment, the market completed a growth wave to the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3825. A correction towards the central line at 1.3777 (testing from above) is relevant afterwards.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3826.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 3,655. Today, 19 September 2025, a downward breakout is expected with continuation to 3,600. After reaching this level, a correction towards 3,655 is possible. A broader consolidation range around this level may form. An upside breakout could lead to growth towards 3,700.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot at 3,486 confirm this scenario for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market is consolidating around the central line of the Price Envelope at 3,655, with a decline towards the lower boundary at 3,600 expected. A breakout below this level could extend the wave towards 3,486.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a downward move towards 3,600.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 66.90. Today, 19 September 2025, a decline to 66.00 is possible, followed by growth towards 69.00. Later, a correction to 67.00 may take place, before further growth to 71.30 and an extension to 75.00 as a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 67.00 confirm this scenario for Brent. At the moment, the market is moving towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 69.00. Later, a correction to the central line at 67.00 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a growth wave to 69.00.





