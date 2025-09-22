Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 22 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a compact consolidation range around 1.1785 and, after a downward breakout, continues the second decline impulse. Today, 22 September 2025, a move to 1.1722 is expected (local target). After reaching this level, a correction towards 1.1785 (testing from below) is not excluded. Later, a third decline impulse may develop towards 1.1654 as the first target of the downtrend.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1785, which is considered key in the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market is consolidating around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1785, with expectations of a decline towards the lower boundary at 1.1654.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a downward move to 1.1654.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market corrected to 147.20 and is forming another growth leg towards 148.88. Today, 22 September 2025, this target is expected to be reached. Later, a correction to 147.00 is possible, followed by growth towards 149.20.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.00 confirm this scenario for USDJPY. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 148.88. Today, achieving this target and beginning a correction towards the central line at 147.00 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 148.88.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market formed a compact consolidation range around 1.3550 and broke downwards. Today, 22 September 2025, the second decline impulse is expected to continue towards 1.3437. Afterwards, a correction towards 1.3550 may follow. Later, a third impulse could extend the decline to 1.3375 as the first wave target of the downtrend.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3550 confirm this scenario for GBPUSD. At the moment, the market is moving towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3437. Today, reaching this target and starting a correction to the central line at 1.3550 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3375.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.6605 and, after breaking downwards, continues developing the second decline impulse. Today, 22 September 2025, a move to 0.6550 is expected (local target). After reaching this level, a correction to 0.6605 may follow. Later, a third impulse may develop towards 0.6507.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6605 confirm this scenario for AUDUSD. Currently, the market is declining towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6550. Reaching this target and then correcting to the central line at 0.6605 is relevant today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.6550.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.3777, broke upwards, reached the local target at 1.3824, and corrected to 1.3777. Today, 22 September 2025, growth towards 1.3828 is likely. Later, a correction towards 1.3777 is possible, followed by another rise towards 1.3870.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3777 confirm this scenario for USDCAD. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3828. A subsequent correction towards the central line at 1.3777 (testing from above) is also relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3828.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market found support at 3,628 and continues its growth wave. Today, 22 September 2025, a move towards 3,720 is expected. Later, a correction towards 3,595 is possible, followed by further trend continuation towards 3,870 (local target).

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,595 confirm this scenario for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,720. Later, a correction to its lower boundary at 3,595 is not excluded.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest further growth towards 3,720.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market formed a consolidation range around 66.75 and, after breaking downwards, continues the decline towards 65.60. Today, 22 September 2025, this target is expected to be reached. Later, growth to 66.75 (testing from below) is possible. In the broader view, the market is forming a wide consolidation range around this level. If the price rebounds down from this level, potential for a decline towards 65.15 may open, with the range expanding further towards 60.00.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 66.75 confirm this scenario for Brent. At the moment, the market continues its decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 65.15. Later, a correction to the central line at 66.75 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a decline towards 65.15.





