Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 23 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a decline to 1.1725 and corrected to 1.1818. Today, 23 September 2025, a move to 1.1704 is expected as the first target. After reaching this level, a correction to 1.1800 (testing from below) is possible. Later, the third downward wave may extend to 1.1550 as a local trend target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1680, which is considered key in the wave structure for EURUSD. At the moment, the market started a decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1704.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a move to 1.1704.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market is consolidating around 148.00, with the range extending upwards to 148.35 and downwards to 147.58. Today, 23 September 2025, the wave is expected to continue upwards to at least 148.88.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.00, which is considered key in the wave structure for USDJPY. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 148.88. Achieving this target and then correcting towards the central line at 147.00 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 148.88.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a decline to 1.3454 and corrected to 1.3565. Today, 23 September 2025, a continuation of the decline to 1.3385 is expected as the first target. Later, a correction to 1.3550 may follow, with another downward wave towards 1.3172 as a local trend target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3365, which is considered key in the wave structure for GBPUSD. At the moment, the market is moving towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3385.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3385.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.6688. Today, 23 September 2025, if it breaks upwards, a correction to 0.6635 is possible. If it breaks downwards, the decline may continue to 0.6568 as the first target. Later, a correction to 0.6635 may occur, followed by another downward wave to 0.6550. A breakout of this level may open potential for a further decline to 0.6456 as a local trend target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6550 confirm this scenario for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market is continuing the decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6568. Reaching this target and then correcting to the central line at 0.6635 is relevant today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward move to 0.6568.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.3822. Today, 23 September 2025, if it breaks downwards, a correction to 1.3800 is possible. If it breaks upwards, growth towards 1.3840 may follow. A breakout of this level would extend the wave to 1.3912 as a local upward trend target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3840, which is considered key in the wave structure for USDCAD. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3840. A subsequent correction to the central line at 1.3800 (testing from above) is also relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest growth to 1.3840.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market broke above 3,702 and continues its growth wave. Today, 23 September 2025, a correction towards 3,702 (testing from above) is not excluded. After this correction, further growth towards 3,777 may follow as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,522, which is considered key in the wave structure for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,777. Later, a correction towards its lower boundary at 3,640 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest considering growth to 3,777.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market completed a decline to 65.41. Today, 23 September 2025, a correction towards 66.80 (testing from below) is expected. The market is forming a wide consolidation range around this level. If the price rebounds down from this level and breaks 65.40, potential for a decline towards 64.64 may open, with prospects of further extension towards 60.00.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 66.80 confirm this scenario for Brent. At the moment, the market has moved towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 65.41. Later, a correction to the central line at 66.80 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a correction towards 66.80 and then a decline to 64.64.





