Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 25 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a consolidation range below 1.1818 and broke down to 1.1727. Today, 25 September 2025, an upward move to 1.1777 (testing from below) is possible. After this correction, a new downward wave towards 1.1714 may start as the calculated target. Later, the market may develop a consolidation range around this level. A downward breakout could extend the wave to 1.1660.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1787, considered key in EURUSD’s wave structure. At the moment, the market has reached the local target of this decline. Today, a correction to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1777 is expected, followed by a move towards its lower boundary at 1.1714.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline to 1.1714.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market reached the local wave target of 148.88 and is consolidating below it. Today, 25 September 2025, if the price breaks down, a correction to 148.33 is possible. If it breaks upwards, the wave may stretch to 148.94. After that, a deeper correction towards 147.20 is expected.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.20, considered key for USDJPY. At the moment, the market reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 148.88. A correction to the central line at 147.20 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a correction to 147.20.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market reached the local wave target of 1.3427. Today, 25 September 2025, the market is consolidating above this level. A breakout upwards may trigger a correction to 1.3485, possibly extending to 1.3545, before resuming the decline to 1.3366. A downward breakout may extend the fall directly to 1.3366 as the first calculated trend target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3545, considered key for GBPUSD. At the moment, the market has completed a decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3427.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a correction to 1.3545.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market is forming a wide consolidation range around 0.6594. Today, 25 September 2025, an upward move to 0.6616 is possible. Afterwards, a decline to 0.6567 is expected. A breakout below this level may extend the wave towards 0.6525 as the first estimated downward target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6617, considered key for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market is moving towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6567. Today, reaching this target and starting a correction to the central line at 0.6635 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline to 0.6567.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market reached 1.3905. Today, 25 September 2025, consolidation below this level is likely. A breakout downwards may trigger a correction to 1.3838. After that, a new upward wave to 1.3947 is possible as the first trend target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3838, considered key for USDCAD. At the moment, the market reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3905. Today, a correction to the central line at 1.3838 (testing from above) is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction to 1.3838.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market reached 3,777 and, after breaking 3,750, completed a correction to 3,718. Today, 25 September 2025, the market retested 3,750 from below and started a new correction to 3,707. After this, another growth wave to 3,790 may develop. If this level breaks, the trend may extend to 3,840 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,595, considered key for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market is correcting towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 3,707. Later, growth to the upper boundary at 3,790 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 3,707, followed by growth to 3,790.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market reached 68.50 and is now consolidating below it. Today, 25 September 2025, a breakout downwards may trigger a correction to 67.10. If the price breaks upwards, the wave may extend to 68.60 with potential continuation to 68.86.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 67.10, considered key for Brent. At the moment, the market is moving towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 68.86. Later, a correction to the central line at 67.10 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest continued growth to 68.86.





