Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 26 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a downward wave to 1.1645, reaching the first target. Today, 26 September 2025, a consolidation range has formed above this level. A breakout above 1.1670 opens potential for a corrective wave upwards. The first target of the correction is at 1.1705, while the main correction target is at 1.1780 (testing from below). After the correction, a new downward wave may develop towards 1.1625, with prospects of extending the trend to 1.1464 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1780, which is considered key for EURUSD. At the moment, the market reached the target at the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1645. Today, a correction towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1780 is expected, followed by another downward wave to its lower boundary at 1.1625.

USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market reached the first growth target at 149.90 and is now consolidating below this level. Today, 26 September 2025, a move downwards is expected, starting a correction to 148.77 at minimum, and possibly extending to 147.77. Afterwards, a new upward wave towards 151.15 is possible, with prospects of continuing the trend to 153.10.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.77, which is considered key for USDJPY. At the moment, the market reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 149.90. Today, a correction to the central line at 148.77 is relevant, with further downside potential to 147.77.

GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a local downward wave to 1.3326. Today, 26 September 2025, consolidation has formed above this level. A breakout upwards may trigger a correction to 1.3430, with the possibility of extending to 1.3550. Afterwards, a move back down to 1.3326 is expected. If this level is broken, the downward trend may continue to 1.3140 as a local estimated target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3550, which is considered key for GBPUSD. At the moment, the market reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3326. Today, a correction towards the central line at 1.3430 is relevant.

AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed the first downward wave to 0.6525. Today, 26 September 2025, consolidation has formed above this level. An upward breakout may start a correction to 0.6575 at minimum, and potentially extend to 0.6616. Afterwards, another downward wave may develop towards 0.6496.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6616, which is considered key for AUDUSD. At the moment, the market reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6525. Today, a correction towards the central line at 0.6575 is relevant, with possible extension to the upper boundary at 0.6616.

USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a growth wave to 1.3947. Today, 26 September 2025, a consolidation range is forming below this level. A downward breakout may trigger a correction to 1.3898, with possible extension to 1.3838. After the correction, another upward wave to 1.3950 may develop as a local upward trend target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3838, which is considered key for USDCAD. At the moment, the market reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3947. Today, a correction to the central line at 1.3838 (testing from above) is relevant.

XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market continues to consolidate around 3,750. Today, 26 September 2025, the range may extend downwards to 3,707. After this correction, a new upward wave to 3,790 is possible. A breakout above 3,790 may open potential for further trend continuation towards 3,840 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,595, which is considered key for XAUUSD. At the moment, the market is correcting towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 3,707. Later, a move upwards to its upper boundary at 3,790 is expected.

Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market is consolidating around 68.25, with the range extended upwards to 68.85. Today, 26 September 2025, a move downwards to 68.00 is possible. Afterwards, an upward breakout may continue the wave towards 71.05, with prospects of extending the trend to 71.50.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 68.25, which is considered key for Brent. At the moment, the market is moving towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 71.05. Later, a correction towards the central line at 68.25 is also relevant.

