Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 30 September 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.1715. Today, 30 September 2025, growth to 1.1768 is expected, followed by a decline back to 1.1715 (testing from above). Later, correction may extend to 1.1786 (testing from below). After completing this correction, a new downward wave may start towards 1.1625 with the trend continuing to 1.1464 as a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1786 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for EURUSD. The market previously reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1645. Today, a consolidation range is forming around the central line at 1.1715, with a possible extension to the upper boundary at 1.1786.

USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market is building a correction towards 147.72. Today, 30 September 2025, this target is expected, after which the correction potential will be exhausted. Once the correction is complete, a new growth wave towards 149.40 is likely, with prospects of continuing to 151.15 as a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.72 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for USDJPY. The market reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 149.90. Today, correction towards the lower boundary at 147.72 is relevant, after which growth to the upper boundary at 151.15 is expected.

GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3434. Today, 30 September 2025, a rise to 1.3550 is expected. Afterwards, a third downward wave may develop towards 1.3328 with a possible continuation to 1.3100.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3550 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for GBPUSD. The market has already reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3323. Today, correction towards the upper boundary at 1.3550 is relevant.

AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.6570 and, after breaking upwards, continues its correction towards 0.6615. Today, 30 September 2025, this target is expected. After completion, a new downward wave towards 0.6493 may develop. A breakout below this level could extend the decline to 0.6366.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6616 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for AUDUSD. The market previously reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6525. Today, continuation of the correction towards the upper boundary at 0.6616 is relevant, followed by a decline to 0.6493.

USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market formed a consolidation range below 1.3956 and broke downwards. Today, 30 September 2025, a correction to 1.3892 is possible, with extension to 1.3838. After this correction, a new upward wave to 1.3950 may develop as a local trend target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3838 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for USDCAD. The market reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3956. Today, correction towards the central line at 1.3838 (testing from above) is relevant.

XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 3,820 and is now consolidating around this level. Today, 30 September 2025, a breakout upwards may continue the wave to 3,883. A breakout of this level could extend the trend to 3,920 as a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 3,660 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for XAUUSD. The market is building a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,920. Later, correction towards the central line at 3,845 is expected.

Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market continues its correction towards 66.16. Today, 30 September 2025, this correction is expected to complete. After completion, a growth wave to 68.80 may start. A breakout above this level could extend the trend to 71.28. If 66.16 breaks downwards, the correction may extend to 65.50.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 67.66 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for Brent. The market is forming a wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 66.16. Later, growth towards the upper boundary at 68.80 will be relevant.

