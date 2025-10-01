Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 1 October 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range above 1.1715. Today, 1 October 2025, growth to 1.1770 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.1715 (retest from above). Later, the correction may extend to 1.1786 (retest from below). After this correction is complete, a new downward wave may start towards 1.1625, with the trend continuing to 1.1464 as a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.1786 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for EURUSD. The market previously reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1645. Today, consolidation around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1715 is expected, with the possibility of extending the correction to the upper boundary at 1.1786.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering the development of a corrective move to 1.1786.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market completed a correction to 147.45. Today, 1 October 2025, a new upward wave towards 149.30 is expected, with the trend continuing to 151.17 as a local target. Afterwards, a decline to 149.30 may occur, followed by further growth to 153.15.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 147.75 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for USDJPY. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 149.90. Today, completion of the correction at the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 147.45 is relevant, followed by growth to the upper boundary at 151.15.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest considering the beginning of growth towards 151.15.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 1.3434. Today, 1 October 2025, a rise to 1.3550 is expected. Afterwards, a third downward wave may develop towards 1.3328, with the trend continuing to 1.3100.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3550 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for GBPUSD. The market has already reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3323. Today, a correction towards the upper boundary at 1.3550 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest considering a correction to 1.3550.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 0.6575 and broke upwards, continuing its correction towards 0.6633. Today, 1 October 2025, after this correction is complete, a new downward wave towards 0.6493 may begin. A breakout below this level could extend the decline to 0.6350.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot at 0.6633 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for AUDUSD. The market previously reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6520. Today, continuation of the correction to the upper boundary at 0.6633 is relevant, followed by a decline to 0.6493.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest considering completion of the correction to 0.6633 and the beginning of a downward wave to 0.6493.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues forming a consolidation range around 1.3916. Today, 1 October 2025, a breakout downwards may extend the correction to 1.3875, with a possible extension to 1.3838. After this correction, a new upward wave towards 1.3970 is possible, with the trend continuing to 1.4100 as a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 1.3838 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for USDCAD. The market previously reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3957. Today, correction towards the lower boundary at 1.3838 (retest from above) is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest considering the continuation of correction to 1.3838.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a growth wave to 3870 and a correction to 3795. Currently, a consolidation range has formed above this level. Today, 1 October 2025, a breakout upwards may continue the wave to 3883. A breakout of this level could extend the trend to 3920 as a local target.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 3660 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for XAUUSD. The market is forming a growth structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 3920. Later, a correction towards the central line at 3820 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to continued growth to 3883 and 3920.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent, the market completed a correction to 65.55. Today, 1 October 2025, consolidation above this level is expected. A breakout upwards may begin a new wave of growth towards 68.40. A breakout of this level could extend the trend to 71.30. If the range breaks downwards, the decline may continue to 64.70.

Technically, the Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot at 67.66 confirm this scenario, which is seen as key for Brent. The market has reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 65.55. Growth towards the upper boundary at 68.40 is relevant.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest considering growth towards 68.40 and 71.28.





