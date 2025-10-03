Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 3 October 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market has completed a downward wave to 1.1683. Today, 3 October 2025, a correction towards the previous downward wave at 1.1740 is possible. The market is likely to outline the boundaries of a new consolidation range. If 1.1740 breaks upwards, another growth wave towards 1.1786 cannot be excluded. The entire upward structure is considered a correction to the previous downward impulse. Once this correction completes, a new downward wave towards 1.1625 is expected, with the trend possibly extending to 1.1464 as a local target. A downward breakout of the consolidation range may open the potential for a continued move towards 1.1625.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave Matrix with a pivot at 1.1786. This level is seen as key in the EURUSD wave structure. At the moment, the market has reached the downside target at the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1645. Today, consolidation around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1740 is expected. A further correction towards its upper boundary at 1.1786 cannot be excluded, followed by a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.1625.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.1786 and the start of a downward wave to 1.1625.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market is forming a compact consolidation range around 147.40. Today, 3 October 2025, the range is expected to expand towards 148.20, followed by a decline to 147.40. Afterwards, another growth wave towards 148.25 is possible. If this level breaks upwards, the potential for further movement towards 149.90 may open. A downward breakout of the range may lead to a move towards 146.46.

Technically, this scenario for USDJPY is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave Matrix with a pivot at 147.75. This level is considered key in the wave structure. At the moment, the market has completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 146.58. Today, the focus will be on the probability of growth towards its central line at 148.20. After this correction is complete, a decline towards its lower boundary at 146.46 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth to 148.25, followed by a decline to 146.46.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market has formed a downward wave to 1.3400. Today, 3 October 2025, a correction to 1.3453 has been completed. Afterwards, a move towards 1.3380 followed by a correction back to 1.3453 is possible. The market is likely to outline the boundaries of a new consolidation range. An upward breakout of the range may open the potential for growth towards 1.3550. A downward breakout may extend the wave to 1.3330, with the trend possibly continuing towards 1.3100.

Technically, this scenario for GBPUSD is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave Matrix with a pivot at 1.3550. This level is considered key in the structure. At the moment, the market has formed a wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3454. Today, consolidation around this level remains relevant. Later, a growth wave towards its upper boundary at 1.3550 is possible, followed by a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3330.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3550 and a decline to 1.3330.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 0.6600. Today, 3 October 2025, the range may expand downwards to 0.6570, followed by growth back to 0.6600. A downward breakout could extend the wave to 0.6493. An upward breakout may result in another growth structure towards 0.6633, followed by a decline to 0.6493.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the AUDUSD downward wave Matrix with a pivot at 0.6633. This level is considered key in the structure. At the moment, the market has completed a downward wave to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6520. Today, continuation of the correction towards the upper boundary at 0.6633 remains relevant. Afterwards, a downward wave towards the lower boundary at 0.6493 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the completion of the correction towards 0.6633 and the beginning of a downward wave to 0.6493.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3930. Today, 3 October 2025, the range expanded upwards to 1.3984. A decline to 1.3930 is expected. A downward breakout of this level may open the potential for a move towards 1.3850. An upward breakout may extend the wave to 1.4015, with the trend potentially continuing to 1.4068 and 1.4100 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave Matrix with a pivot at 1.3920. This level is considered key in the USDCAD wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4068. Today, attention will be on the probability of a correction towards its central line at 1.3920 (testing from above) and the beginning of further growth along the trend.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a decline to 1.3920 and growth to 1.4015.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market has completed a growth wave to 3,895 and a correction to 3,820. A consolidation range has formed above this level. Today, 3 October 2025, an upward breakout may lead to a move towards 3,910 at a minimum. A breakout of this level may open the potential for the trend to continue towards 4,000 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the growth wave Matrix with a pivot at 3,660. This level is considered key in the XAUUSD wave structure. At the moment, the market is forming a growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,920. A correction towards its central line at 3,850 is expected afterwards.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest continued growth towards 3,910 and 4,000.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market broke out of the consolidation range downwards and completed a wave to 64.00. Today, 3 October 2025, growth towards 65.00 is expected. Afterwards, the trend could continue to 63.63, with the wave extending further to 63.00 and then to 62.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott wave structure and the downward wave Matrix with a pivot at 66.73. This level is considered key in the Brent wave structure. At the moment, the market has completed a wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 64.00. Going forward, consolidation around 65.00 is possible. An upward breakout may lead to a correction towards its upper boundary at 66.00, while a downward breakout may extend the wave towards the lower boundary at 63.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the probability of a decline to 63.00 and 62.00.





Open Account