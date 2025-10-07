Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 7 October 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair completed a downward wave towards 1.1652. Today, 7 October 2025, the market may continue the correction towards 1.1722, followed by a decline to 1.1650 with a possible breakout and continuation of the trend towards 1.1522.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with the pivot point at 1.1786, which acts as a key level in the current pattern. The market is expected to form a corrective wave to the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.1722, followed by a decline to its lower boundary at 1.1650, with a further downward wave towards 1.1500.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the development of a downward wave towards 1.1650.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDJPY pair broke above 149.00 and continues to develop an upward wave towards 151.63. Today, 7 October 2025, the market may reach this target level. Later, consolidation near this level is possible. A breakout upwards will open the potential for continuation towards 153.33 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the growth wave matrix with a pivot point at 147.75. The market is currently developing an upward wave towards its upper boundary at 151.63, with a possible continuation towards 153.33.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest growth towards 151.63 and 153.33.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the GBPUSD pair is forming a consolidation range around 1.3478. Today, 7 October 2025, if the market breaks upwards, the range may expand to 1.3555. A downward breakout will open the potential for a decline towards 1.3322 and possibly to 1.3100 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3550. The pair is consolidating near the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3478. A breakout upwards could extend the range towards its upper boundary at 1.3555, while a downward breakout could lead to a move towards 1.3322 and a continuation of the trend to 1.3100.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3322.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, the AUDUSD pair is consolidating around 0.6600. Today, 7 October 2025, the range may expand upwards to 0.6633 before resuming the downward movement. A breakout downwards will open the potential for a decline towards 0.6500 and continuation of the trend towards 0.6380.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix for AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.6633. The market has completed a wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6520 and may correct upwards to 0.6633 before resuming the decline to 0.6500 and 0.6380.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 0.6500.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, the USDCAD pair continues consolidating around 1.3930. Today, 7 October 2025, the market is expected to test the 1.3930 level from above and then rise towards 1.4030 and 1.4130 as a local target before correcting back to 1.3980.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3930. The market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4030. The scenario remains relevant, with a correction expected towards the central line at 1.3930 before further growth.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3930, followed by growth to 1.4063.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD completed a growth wave towards 3,975. Today, 7 October 2025, a correction towards 3,920 may follow before a new growth wave towards 4,000 begins.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 3,660. The market is forming a growth structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,000, followed by a correction towards its central line at 3,850.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to continued growth towards 4,000.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent crude is likely forming a correction towards 65.75. Today, 6 October 2025, this correction is expected to complete, followed by another downward wave towards 61.64 and potentially 60.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 66.73. The market has completed a wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 64.00. A consolidation range is likely to form around 65.00, with an upward breakout suggesting a correction towards 65.75, and a downward breakout leading to further decline towards 61.64.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a decline towards 61.64 and 60.00.





Open Account