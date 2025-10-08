Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 8 October 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a short-term upward move towards 1.1680 and then broke below 1.1643. A compact consolidation range has formed around this level. On 8 October 2025, the market broke out of the range downwards, opening the potential for a third wave of decline towards 1.1515, with prospects for the continuation of the trend down to 1.1500 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with the pivot point at 1.1786, which serves as a key level in the EURUSD structure. The market is expected to move towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1500, with further potential continuation of the trend towards 1.1370.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the third downward wave could continue towards at least 1.1515.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market broke above 151.20 and continues its upward wave towards 155.66. On 8 October 2025, the price is expected to reach this target level, with a compact consolidation range likely to form around this level afterwards. An upward breakout could open the potential for a further trend continuation towards 156.90, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the upward wave matrix with the pivot point at 147.75, which is the key level in this wave. The market continues to develop an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 155.66, with prospects for further growth to 156.90.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest continued growth towards 155.66 and 156.90.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market has formed a consolidation range around 1.3427. On 8 October 2025, the pair broke out of this range downwards, opening the potential for further decline to 1.3322. If this level also breaks, the downtrend could continue to 1.3130 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with the pivot point at 1.3550, which is considered key for the current wave. The market has formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3427. With the downward breakout, potential opens for a decline towards the lower boundary at 1.3322, with prospects for continuation to 1.3130.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast point to a continuation of the decline towards 1.3322.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market has formed a consolidation range below 0.6627. On 8 October 2025, the pair broke below 0.6567, opening potential for a decline towards 0.6505. After reaching this level, a narrow consolidation range may form. If the market breaks below the range, the trend could extend towards 0.6380 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with the pivot point at 0.6633, which is key for the AUDUSD structure. The market continues its decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6505. A breakout of this level may open the path for further downside to 0.6380.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a continued decline towards 0.6505.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market found support at 1.3939 and continues to develop an upward wave towards 1.4111. On 8 October 2025, the pair is expected to reach this target level. A subsequent correction towards 1.3890 may follow. After completing the correction, another upward wave towards 1.4160 could begin.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the upward wave matrix with the pivot point at 1.3930, which is considered key in the USDCAD structure. The market is forming an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4111. After reaching this level, a correction towards the central line at 1.3930 (testing from above) may occur, followed by a rise towards 1.4160.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast point to continued growth towards 1.4111 and 1.4160.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market continues its upward movement towards 4,050. On 8 October 2025, the price is expected to reach this target level. A subsequent correction towards 3,944 is possible, followed by another growth wave towards 4,070.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the upward wave matrix with the pivot point at 3,660, which is considered key for the XAUUSD structure. The market is currently developing an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,050. Later, a corrective pullback to the central line at 3,944 may follow.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest continued growth towards 4,050.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market has formed a consolidation range around 65.33. On 8 October 2025, with an upward breakout, the price is expected to continue its current wave towards 66.36. A correction towards 65.15 may follow, then a new rise to 66.77.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the downward wave matrix with the pivot point at 66.73, which is considered key for Brent’s structure. The market has previously completed a downward move towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 64.00. A further correction towards the upper boundary at 66.77 remains possible, followed by a continued decline towards the lower boundary at 61.64.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth towards 66.36 and 66.77.





