Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 20 October 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a corrective wave towards 1.1691, a local target. Currently, a downward leg is forming towards 1.1628 (testing from above). On 20 October 2025, the pair is expected to reach this target. Afterwards, another upward structure towards 1.1733 is possible, marking the final stage of the correction. From there, a decline to 1.1488 is anticipated as part of the broader downtrend.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1733, considered key in the EURUSD wave structure. A continuation of the correction towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1733 is expected, followed by a decline towards the central line at 1.1628 and further down to the lower boundary at 1.1488.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest considering a decline to 1.1628, at minimum, and a potential rise to 1.1733.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market formed a consolidation range around 150.28 and broke upwards, completing a corrective wave towards 151.10. On 20 October 2025, another downward move towards 149.00 is expected, marking the completion of the correction. After that, a new upward wave is anticipated towards 154.10.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 149.75, the key level in this wave. The market continues its correction towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 149.00. Once completed, an upward move towards the central line at 151.10 and further towards the upper boundary at 154.10 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest continued correction towards 149.00, followed by growth to 151.85.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.3418. On 20 October 2025, an upward breakout could trigger a rise towards 1.3490 (testing from below), while a downward breakout would open potential for a decline towards 1.3218 at a minimum.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and the bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3490, the key level in this wave. A consolidation range formed around the central line of the Price Envelope, and the correction continues with an upward bias. The correction is expected to complete near the upper boundary at 1.3490 before a new downward wave starts, aiming for the central line at 1.3370 and potentially continuing towards the lower boundary at 1.3218.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest the correction may be complete at 1.3490 before a decline towards 1.3218 and 1.3125.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market is forming a wide consolidation range around 0.6485. On 20 October 2025, a downside breakout would open the potential for a decline to 0.6340. If the price breaks upwards, a corrective move towards 0.6623 is possible before resuming the downtrend towards 0.6340.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.6620, the key level in this wave. The market completed a decline to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6440 and is now consolidating above it. An upward breakout could bring a correction towards the upper boundary at 0.6623, while a downward breakout would open the potential for continuation towards 0.6340.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a possible corrective rise to 0.6623, followed by a decline towards 0.6340.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues to consolidate around 1.4030. On 20 October 2025, the range may expand downwards to 1.3995, followed by a possible rise towards 1.4070. A breakout above this level would open the potential for a trend continuation to 1.4160 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3940, the key level in this wave. The market is developing an upward structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4160. Today, the pair may begin an upward movement from 1.3995 to 1.4070; once the 1.4070 level is breached, the move may extend towards 1.4160. Later, a correction towards the central line at 1.3940 (testing from above) could occur.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a possible completion of the correction at 1.3995 and a continued upward move towards 1.4070 and 1.4160.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed an upward move to 4,375. On 20 October 2025, a consolidation range is forming below this level. An upward breakout would indicate a continuation towards 4,475, while a downward breakout could initiate a correction towards 4,170.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 3,660, the key level for this XAUUSD wave. The market is developing an upward structure towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,475, with a possible correction later to its lower boundary at 4,170.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a correction to 4,170, followed by a rise towards 4,475.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed an upward move to 61.28. On 20 October 2025, a decline to 60.65 is expected, followed by the development of a consolidation range around this level. A downside breakout would open the potential for a move to 59.80, possibly extending to 58.80. Later, a rise towards 63.00 is expected, with potential continuation to 67.00.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 63.63, the key level for Brent in this wave. The market reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 60.00. Subsequently, a correction towards the upper boundary at 63.00 is likely.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth towards 63.00.





