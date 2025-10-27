Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 27 October 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market continues to form a compact consolidation range around 1.1604, which has now expanded towards 1.1647. On 27 October 2025, a decline towards 1.1600 is expected, followed by a possible upward move towards 1.1651, where the correction is likely to complete. Afterwards, the pair may decline to 1.1533, and a breakout below this level would open potential for continuation of the downward wave towards 1.1488.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1730, which is viewed as key in EURUSD’s wave structure. A move towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1533 is expected, followed by a rebound to its central line at 1.1600.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.1533.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues an upward wave towards 153.43. On 27 October 2025, this target level is expected to be reached. Afterwards, a corrective leg towards 152.45 is possible, followed by another upward move to 154.30, the local estimated target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 149.80, the key level in this wave. The market formed a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 151.88 and is expanding towards 153.43, with prospects of further growth to the upper boundary at 154.30.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest the possibility of growth towards 154.33.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3340. On 27 October 2025, an upward breakout could lead to a correction towards 1.3400. A downward breakout would indicate continuation of the third downward wave in the overall downtrend, with the next target at 1.3213. This represents only half of the downward movement, with the main third-wave target at 1.2962.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3490, which is key in this wave. The market is consolidating around the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3340. Today, the price could break below the range towards the lower boundary at 1.3213.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.3213.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market expanded its consolidation range to 0.6542. On 27 October 2025, a decline towards 0.6484 is expected. A breakout below this level would open potential for continued downward movement towards 0.6432, with prospects of extending the trend to 0.6350.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.6525, which is viewed as key for this wave. The market completed a correction towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6542. A decline towards the lower boundary at 0.6432 is expected today.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest the start of a downward wave towards 0.6432.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues to consolidate around 1.4019. On 27 October 2025, a decline towards 1.3960 is possible, followed by an upward move towards 1.4070. A breakout above this level would open the door for further upside towards 1.4160, the local estimated target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3940, the key level in this wave. The market is developing a corrective structure towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3960. The next step is expected to be a rebound towards 1.4070, and a breakout above that level would signal continuation of the trend towards the upper boundary at 1.4160. Later, a correction towards the central line at 1.3940 (testing from above) is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest potential continuation of the upward wave towards 1.4070 and 1.4160.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market continues to consolidate around 4,090. On 27 October 2025, the range could expand upwards to 4,180 and downwards to 3,970. A downward breakout would open potential for a further correction towards 3,666, while an upward breakout could signal continuation of the trend towards 4,400.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 3,660, which is key in this wave. The market is forming a corrective structure towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,970, with prospects of a rise towards the upper boundary at 4,400.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest continuation of the correction towards 3,970.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market is consolidating near the peak of the upward impulse around 65.33. On 27 October 2025, the range could expand upwards to 66.06 and downwards to 65.33. A breakout upwards would open the way for continued upward momentum towards 68.08, with prospects of extending the trend to 70.77. A downward breakout, however, could trigger a correction towards 63.00, followed by a renewed rise towards 68.08.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 65.33, which is key for this Brent wave. The market earlier reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 60.00. Considering current geopolitical risks, the market is forming a growth impulse towards the upper boundary at 70.77.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest potential growth towards 68.08 and 70.77.





