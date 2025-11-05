Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 5 November 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed a downward wave to 1.1473. On 5 November 2025, a consolidation range may form around this level. An upside breakout could extend a corrective move towards 1.1550. A downside breakout would point to continuation of the third trend wave down to 1.1460, with potential extension to 1.1405 as a local target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and a bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1566, which is viewed as key in EURUSD’s wave structure. A move towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1460 is expected today, followed by a corrective rise towards its central line at 1.1550.

Technical indicators for today's EURUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.1460 and the start of a correction towards 1.1550.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY is forming a consolidation range around 153.33 on 5 November 2025. An upside breakout would open potential for continuation of the advance towards 155.70, with the wave likely to extend towards 157.57 as a local, estimated target. A downside breakout could trigger a correction towards at least 152.22, followed by a rise towards 155.70.

Technically, this scenario is backed by the Elliott Wave structure and a bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 151.90, which is key in this wave. The market is consolidating near the Price Envelope’s central line at 153.33. A pullback towards the lower boundary at 152.22 (testing from above) is possible, then a rise towards the upper boundary at 155.70.

Technical indicators for today's USDJPY forecast suggest a correction towards 152.22.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD reached the downside target at 1.3010. On 5 November 2025, a consolidation range is expected to form around 1.3033. An upside breakout could lead to a corrective move towards 1.3140. A downside breakout would open potential for continuation of the wave to at least 1.2910.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and a bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3140, which is key in this wave. The decline reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3010 as a local target. A corrective move towards the central line at 1.3140 is possible, followed by a decline to the lower boundary at 1.2910.

Technical indicators for today's GBPUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3140 and the start of a decline towards 1.2910.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD completed a downward wave to 0.6458. On 5 November 2025, a consolidation range is forming above this level. A downside breakout would open potential for continuation of the wave to 0.6422, with prospects of extending the trend to 0.6308.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and a bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.6492, considered key in this wave. The market has reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6458. A consolidation and a subsequent push down towards 0.6422 are expected today.

Technical indicators for today's AUDUSD forecast suggest a continued decline towards 0.6422.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD continues an upward wave towards 1.4160. On 5 November 2025, the pair is expected to reach this target. Afterwards, a corrective move towards 1.4020 is likely, followed by growth to 1.4220.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and a bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3939, which is key for this wave. The structure is developing towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4160. After that, a correction towards the central line at 1.4020 is possible, with scope to extend the correction to 1.3939.

Technical indicators for today's USDCAD forecast suggest a further rise towards 1.4160.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD continues to form a consolidation range around 3,970. On 5 November 2025, the range may extend down to 3,906, then rise to 3,970. Further downside towards 3,880 is not excluded as the market continues to shape a broader consolidation range around 4,020. A downside breakout would imply continuation of the correction towards 3,660. An upside breakout would open potential for a trend continuation towards 4,400.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and a bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 3,660, which is key for this wave. The market is forming a corrective move towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,880, followed by a rise towards the central line at 4,020.

Technical indicators for today's XAUUSD forecast suggest a possible decline towards 3,880.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent crude is forming a consolidation range around 64.40 without a clear trend. On 5 November 2025, a rise towards 65.40 and a decline to 63.00 are possible. After completing the correction near 63.00, a rise towards 66.10 is expected. A breakout above 66.10 would open potential for continuation towards 69.15, with prospects of extending the trend to 72.30.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and a bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 66.10, which is key in this wave. The market reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 65.99 and continues a corrective move towards the lower boundary at 63.00. After the correction, an impulsive rise towards the upper boundary at 69.15 is anticipated.

Technical indicators for today's Brent forecast suggest the completion of the correction near 63.00 and the start of a rise towards 69.15.





