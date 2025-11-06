Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 6 November 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, EURUSD completed a downward wave to 1.1468. On 6 November 2025, the market may form a consolidation range around 1.1490. An expansion of the range upwards towards 1.1511 and downwards to 1.1464 is possible. An upside breakout could extend a corrective wave towards 1.1550, while a downside breakout would point to continuation of the third downward wave towards 1.1405, a local target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1566, which is viewed as key in EURUSD’s wave structure. A move towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1464 is expected today, followed by a possible corrective rise towards its central line at 1.1550.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.1464 and the start of a correction towards 1.1550.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart, USDJPY is forming a consolidation range around 153.77. On 6 November 2025, the range could expand upwards to 154.50 and downwards to 152.83. An upside breakout would open potential for a continued rise towards 155.70, with scope to extend to 157.57 as a local estimated target. A downside breakout could trigger a correction towards at least 152.22, followed by a rise to 155.70.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 151.90, which is key in this wave. The market is consolidating around the central line of the Price Envelope at 153.77. A rise towards 154.50 and a correction to the lower boundary at 152.22 (testing from above) are possible before growth continues towards the upper boundary at 155.70.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a possible correction towards 152.22.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, GBPUSD is forming a consolidation range around 1.3036. On 6 November 2025, an expansion of the range upwards to 1.3093 is possible, followed by a potential start of a new downward wave towards 1.2910 as a local estimated target.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and the bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3140, which is key in this wave. The market completed a decline to the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3010. A corrective move towards its central line at 1.3093 is possible, followed by a decline towards the lower boundary at 1.2910.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.3093 and the start of a downward wave towards 1.2910.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, AUDUSD formed a consolidation range around 0.6492 and broke upwards. On 6 November 2025, a short-term rise towards 0.6525 is possible, followed by a potential downward wave towards 0.6422, a local estimated target.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bearish wave matrix with a pivot point at 0.6492, which is key for this wave. The market reached the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6458. A correction towards its central line at 0.6525 is expected, followed by a decline towards the lower boundary at 0.6422.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 0.6525 and the start of a downward wave towards 0.6422.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart, USDCAD completed an upward wave towards 1.4139. On 6 November 2025, a short-term correction towards 1.4068 is possible, followed by growth towards a local target of 1.4160. Afterwards, a decline towards 1.4040 is possible, with prospects of extending the correction to 1.3939.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3939, which is key for this wave. The market is approaching the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4160. After reaching this level, a corrective move towards the central line at 1.4020 is likely, with potential to stretch the correction to 1.3939.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest continued upward momentum towards 1.4160.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart, XAUUSD continues to form a consolidation range around 3,970 without a clear trend. On 6 November 2025, the range may extend down to 3,906, then rise to 3,970. A further decline towards 3,880 is not excluded as the market continues to form a wider consolidation range around 4,020. A downside breakout would open potential for a further correction towards 3,660. An upside breakout would open potential for a trend continuation towards 4,400.

Technically, this scenario is supported by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 3,660, which is key for this wave. The market is forming a corrective move towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 3,880, followed by a rise towards its central line at 4,020.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast point to a likely decline towards 3,880.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart, Brent crude continues to form a consolidation range around 64.40 without a clear trend. On 6 November 2025, a downward expansion towards 63.00 is possible – viewed as a correction. After completing this correction, growth towards 66.10 is expected. A breakout above 66.10 would open potential for continuation of the upward wave towards 69.15, with prospects of extending the trend to 72.30.

Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Elliott Wave structure and the bullish wave matrix with a pivot point at 66.10, which is key for this wave. The market reached the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 65.99 and continues correcting towards the lower boundary at 63.00. After the correction, an impulsive rise towards the upper boundary at 69.15 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the completion of the correction near 63.00 and a rise towards 69.15.





