Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 12 November 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.1535 and, after breaking upwards, completed a correction towards 1.1605. On 12 November 2025, a downward wave structure is forming towards 1.1505. Later, a short-term rise towards 1.1555 is possible, followed by a decline towards 1.1455 and further extension of the wave towards the local target of 1.1405.

The Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the downward wave with a pivot point at 1.1650 confirm this scenario as the key element of the EURUSD wave structure. Currently, the market has completed a correction wave at the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1605. Today, a downward wave is expected towards its lower boundary at 1.1450, with potential continuation of the trend towards 1.1405.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 1.1450.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market continues to form a consolidation range around 153.80. On 12 November 2025, the range may expand upwards to 154.80 and then decline to 153.80. A breakout above this range would open potential for the upward wave to continue towards 155.70, with an extension to 157.57. The target is local and estimated. A downward breakout could trigger a correction towards 152.22 at least, followed by further growth towards 155.70.

The Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the upward wave with a pivot point at 152.20 confirm this scenario as the key structure of this wave. Currently, the market forms a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 153.88. A rise towards its upper boundary at 155.15 is expected, followed by a possible correction towards its lower boundary at 153.00, and later, a move upwards to 155.70.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a potential rise towards 155.15.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a correction towards 1.3188. On 12 November 2025, the downward wave may continue towards 1.3095. A breakout below this level opens potential for a further decline towards 1.3010, with the trend possibly extending to 1.2915. The target is local, within the third wave along the downtrend.

The Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the downward wave with a pivot point at 1.3188 confirm this scenario as the key structure of this wave. Currently, the market has completed a correction wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3188 (testing from below). Today, a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.2915 is possible.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a downward wave towards 1.2915.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market completed a correction towards 0.6538. On 12 November 2025, the downward wave is expected to begin towards 0.6484, with the potential continuation of the trend to 0.6422. This represents only half of the third downward wave towards 0.6226, a local estimated target.

The Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the downward wave in AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.6538 confirm this scenario as the key element in the wave structure. Currently, the market has completed a correction wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6538. Today, a decline is expected towards its lower boundary at 0.6484, with the potential for the third wave to continue towards 0.6222.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a decline towards 0.6484.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed a correction towards 1.4000. On 12 November 2025, a consolidation range is forming above this level. An upward breakout could start an upward wave towards 1.4080, with a breakout above that level opening the door for a continued move towards 1.4160. A downward breakout could extend the correction to 1.3939, followed by growth towards 1.4080.

The Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the upward wave with a pivot point at 1.3939 confirm this scenario as the key structure for USDCAD. Currently, the market has completed a correction towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4000. Today’s relevant scenario involves the start of a rising wave towards its upper boundary at 1.4160.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a continuation of the rising wave towards 1.4080.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market completed a rising wave towards 4,148. On 12 November 2025, a decline towards 4,044 (testing from above) is possible. The market continues to develop a wider consolidation range around 4,044. A downward breakout may extend the correction towards 3,850, while an upward breakout opens potential for the trend to continue towards 4,204.

The Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the upward wave with a pivot point at 4,044 confirm this scenario as the key structure for XAUUSD in this wave. Currently, the market forms a consolidation range around the central line of the Price Envelope at 4,044. Today, a rise towards its upper boundary at 4,160 is possible, followed by a pullback to the central line at 4,044.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast indicate a possible rise towards 4,160 and 4,204.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude oil, the market broke above 64.20 and completed an upward movement, reaching 65.11. On 12 November 2025, a downward move towards 64.20 (testing from above) is possible. Later, a rise towards 65.50 may follow. The market continues to develop a wide consolidation range around 64.20. Another corrective move down to at least 62.50 is possible, followed by a new upward wave towards 66.10 and a potential trend continuation to 69.40 as a local target.

The Elliott wave structure and the matrix of the upward wave with a pivot point at 64.20 confirm this scenario as the key structure for Brent in this wave. Currently, the market forms a correction towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 62.50. Today’s outlook suggests the correction may be complete and an upward impulse may start towards its upper boundary at 66.10.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest the correction may end near 62.50, followed by a rise towards 66.10.





