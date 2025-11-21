Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 21 November 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market completed a downward wave towards 1.1499. On 21 November 2025, the market forms a compact consolidation range above this level. An upward breakout out of this range would open the door for a correction towards 1.1588. If the price breaks downwards, the market opens the potential for the third wave to continue along the downtrend towards 1.1400.

The Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1660 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements in the EURUSD wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1499. Today, the market may form a corrective move towards 1.1548 at least, with a rise towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1588 being possible. Afterwards, the scenario includes a further decline towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1400.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.1588 and a decline towards 1.1400.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market completed an upward wave towards 157.88. On 21 November 2025, the market may form a compact consolidation range below this level. If the price breaks downwards from the range, the scenario includes the beginning of a correction towards 156.56 at least. If the price breaks upwards, the wave may extend towards 158.00.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 153.00 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements in this wave structure. Currently, the market has completed an upward wave towards 157.88 and is forming a consolidation range below this level. A corrective move towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 156.56 remains possible. Afterwards, the market may rise towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 158.00.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a correction towards 156.56, followed by growth to 158.00.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market completed a correction wave, reaching 1.3113. On 21 November 2025, the market formed a downward impulse towards 1.3066 and effectively outlined the borders of a consolidation range. An upward breakout out of this range, the market opens the potential for a further correction towards 1.3166. If the price breaks downwards, the market opens the potential for a wave towards 1.3012, with the potential to extend the trend towards 1.2915 as a local target.

The Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3188 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements in this wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a correction wave towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.3116. Today, the scenario includes continued downward movement towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3012, with the potential to extend the trend towards 1.2990.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest continued downward momentum towards 1.2990.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market reached the local target of the downward wave at 0.6436. On 21 November 2025, the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. If the price breaks upwards, the market may form a corrective move towards 0.6500 (testing from below). Afterwards, the market may decline towards 0.6422 as a local target. A downward breakout would open the way for a wave towards 0.6422 with the potential to extend the trend towards 0.6222.

The Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix in AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.6570 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements in this wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6436. Today, the scenario includes a corrective move towards its central line at 0.6464, followed by a continued downward move towards the lower boundary at 0.6422.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest further decline towards 0.6422.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market completed an upward wave towards 1.4106. On 21 November 2025, the market may form a compact consolidation range below this level. If the price breaks downwards from the range, a corrective move towards 1.4070 remains possible. An upward breakout would open the way for an upward wave towards 1.4160 as a local target.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3939 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements for USDCAD in this wave structure. At the moment, the market completed a wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4106. Today, the relevant scenario includes the beginning of a correction towards its central line at 1.4070, followed by an upward wave towards the upper boundary at 1.4160.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.4070, followed by continued upward movement towards 1.4160.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,088 without a clear directional trend. On 21 November 2025, the market may continue the upward impulse towards 4,141 as the first target within the structure of the upward wave towards 4,284.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,088 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market continues to develop the fifth growth wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,284.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest an upward wave towards 4,141, 4,208, and 4,284.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market completed a downward wave towards 61.90 and forms a consolidation range above this level. On 21 November 2025, if the price breaks upwards out of the range, the market opens the potential for a continued upward momentum towards 66.10, with the potential to extend the wave towards 70.30. If the price breaks downwards from the range, the market may form another corrective leg towards 61.85. After this correction ends, a rise towards 70.30 remains possible.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 64.00 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market continues the correction towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 61.85. The market formed a consolidation range around 63.00, and today, with a downward breakout from the range, the correction is expected to continue towards its lower boundary at 61.85. An upward breakout out of the range would open the potential for an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 66.10.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a decline towards 61.85 and a rise towards 66.10.





