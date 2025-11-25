Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 25 November 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the EURUSD H4 chart, the market formed an upward wave towards 1.1549 and then a correction to 1.1510. This movement effectively outlined the borders of a consolidation range around 1.1525. On 25 November 2025, if the price breaks upwards from this range, the market opens the potential for a correction towards 1.1590 as a local target. A downward breakout would open the way for the third wave to continue along the downtrend towards 1.1414, 1.1404, and 1.1390.

The Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1660 confirm this scenario and form the key elements in the EURUSD wave structure. Currently, the market has completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1491. The current expectation includes a corrective move towards its central line at 1.1550 at a minimum, while an extension towards its upper boundary at 1.1610 remains possible. Afterwards, a new downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1414 is expected.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.1590.





USDJPY forecast

On the USDJPY H4 chart, the market completed a correction towards 157.15. On 25 November 2025, the next downward wave towards 155.77 may form, with the potential to extend the trend towards 154.40 as a local target.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 153.90 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements in this wave structure. Currently, the market is forming a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 155.26. Afterwards, a rise towards its central line at 156.56 remains possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a decline towards 155.77.





GBPUSD forecast

On the GBPUSD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.3090 without a clear trend. On 25 November 2025, an upward breakout out of the range would pave the way for a continued correction towards 1.3155, while a downward breakout would open the door for a wave towards 1.3022, with the potential to extend the trend towards 1.2911 as a local target.

The Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3188 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements in this wave structure. Today, the scenario includes a continuation of the downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3022, with the trend potentially extending to 1.2990. After this wave completes, a correction towards 1.3118 may begin.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest continued downward movement towards 1.3022.





AUDUSD forecast

On the AUDUSD H4 chart, the market completed an upward wave towards 0.6464. On 25 November 2025, a downward move towards 0.6442 is expected. In this way, the market will outline the borders of a new consolidation range. If the price breaks upwards from this range, the market would open the potential for an upward wave towards 0.6505. Conversely, a downward breakout would pave the way for the continuation of the trend towards 0.6400, with the potential to extend the third downward wave towards 0.6343.

The Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix in AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.6505 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements in this wave structure. Currently, the market has completed a downward wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6422. Today, a consolidation range around 0.6442 is expected. If the price breaks upwards from this range, the market will open the potential for the start of a correction towards its upper boundary at 0.6595. Conversely, a downward breakout would enable the trend to continue towards its lower boundary at 0.6420.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 0.6505, followed by a decline towards 0.6420.





USDCAD forecast

On the USDCAD H4 chart, the market continues to develop a consolidation range around 1.4100. On 25 November 2025, if the price breaks downwards from this range, a corrective move towards 1.4070 remains possible. An upward breakout could open the door for an upward wave towards 1.4160 as a local target.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3939 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements for USDCAD in this wave structure. Currently, the market has completed a wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.4132. Today, the relevant scenario includes the start of a correction towards its central line at 1.4070, followed by an upward wave towards its upper boundary at 1.4160.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.4070 and a continued upward movement towards 1.4160.





XAUUSD forecast

On the XAUUSD H4 chart, the market has completed an upward wave towards 4,141 and is forming a consolidation range around this level. On 25 November 2025, an upward breakout from this range becomes possible, with a target at 4,244. Afterwards, a correction towards 4,141 (tesing from above) may follow, and then a rise towards 4,285.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,088 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements for XAUUSD in this wave. At the moment, the market continues to develop the fifth upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,244. After this level is reached, a correction towards its central line at 4,141 may begin.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a potential rise towards 4,141.





Brent forecast

On the Brent H4 chart, the market forms a consolidation range around 62.62. On 25 November 2025, an upward breakout from this range would open the potential for continued upward movement towards 66.10, with the wave possibly extending towards 71.71. Conversely, if the price breaks downwards from the range, another downward corrective move towards 60.50 remains possible. After this correction completes, a rise towards 65.00 may follow.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 64.00 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements for Brent in this wave. At the moment, the market forms a consolidation range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 61.30. If the price breaks downwards from the range, the wave may extend towards its lower boundary at 60.50. An upward breakout would open the potential for an upward wave towards its upper boundary at 65.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a rise towards 63.00.





Open Account