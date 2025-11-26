Here is a detailed daily technical analysis and forecast for EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD and Brent for 26 November 2025.

EURUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of EURUSD, the market found support at 1.1515 and formed an upward wave towards 1.1553. A compact consolidation range has formed around this level and, after breaking upwards, the market continues to build the third wave in the correction, with the target at 1.1593. On 26 November 2025, after the price reaches this target, the market may form a downward leg towards 1.1553 (testing from above). Afterwards, the next corrective wave towards 1.1616 becomes possible, marking the final corrective move. Once the correction ends, the downtrend will resume, with the next downside target at 1.1430 at a minimum.

The Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.1660 confirm this scenario and remain the key elements of the EURUSD wave structure. At the moment, the market forms an upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.1616. Today’s relevant scenario includes the end of this corrective wave and the start of a decline towards its central line at 1.1553 at a minimum. A continuation towards its lower boundary at 1.1430 remains possible.

Technical indicators for today’s EURUSD forecast suggest the correction may end at 1.1616.





USDJPY forecast

On the H4 chart of USDJPY, the market broke below 156.36 and continues to develop a correction towards 155.55. On 26 November 2025, after reaching this target, the market may begin a rise towards 156.36 (testing from below). Afterwards, another downward wave towards 154.82 becomes possible. This movement will complete the correction. Once the correction ends, a new upward wave towards 158.47 at a minimum will become relevant.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 153.90 confirm this scenario and act as the key framework in this wave structure. At the moment, the market forms a corrective wave towards the lower boundary of the Price Envelope at 154.82. Afterwards, a rise towards its central line at 156.36 remains possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDJPY forecast suggest a correction towards 154.82.





GBPUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of GBPUSD, the market formed a consolidation range around 1.3116 and, after breaking upwards, reached the local correction target at 1.3213. On 26 November 2025, the pair is expected to decline to 1.3116 before rising to 1.3215. This movement will complete the correction. After the correction ends, the downtrend will continue, with the next target at 1.3030 and the potential to extend the wave towards 1.2911 at a minimum.

The Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3188 confirm this scenario and remain the key elements in this wave structure. Today, the corrective wave could continue towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 1.3215. After this wave completes, a decline towards its lower boundary at 1.3030 may begin.

Technical indicators for today’s GBPUSD forecast suggest a continued rise towards 1.3215 and the start of a downward wave towards 1.3030.





AUDUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of AUDUSD, the market formed an upward wave towards 0.6500. On 26 November 2025, a downward move towards 0.6464 (testing from above) is expected. Afterwards, the market may continue the correction towards 0.6515. Once the correction completes, a new downward wave towards 0.6420 may follow, with the downtrend possibly extending towards 0.6343.

The Elliott wave structure and the downward wave matrix in AUDUSD with a pivot point at 0.6505 confirm this scenario and form the key elements of this wave structure. At the moment, the market is undergoing a correction towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 0.6515. Today’s expectation includes the completion of this correction and the start of a downward wave towards its lower boundary at 0.6420.

Technical indicators for today’s AUDUSD forecast suggest a correction towards 0.6515, followed by a decline towards 0.6420.





USDCAD forecast

On the H4 chart of USDCAD, the market continues a correction towards 1.4066. On 26 November 2025, after this correction completes, the market may start a new upward wave towards 1.4160 as a local target.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 1.3939 confirm this scenario and remain the key elements for USDCAD in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is undergoing a correction towards the central line of the Price Envelope at 1.4066. After the correction completes, a new upward wave towards its upper boundary at 1.4160 becomes possible.

Technical indicators for today’s USDCAD forecast suggest a correction towards 1.4066, followed by continued upward movement towards 1.4160.





XAUUSD forecast

On the H4 chart of XAUUSD, the market is forming a consolidation range around 4,141. On 26 November 2025, an upward breakout from this range becomes possible with a target at 4,260. Afterwards, a correction towards 4,141 (testing from above) may form, followed by a rise towards 4,285.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 4,088 confirm this scenario and remain the key elements in this wave structure. At the moment, the market continues to develop the fifth upward wave towards the upper boundary of the Price Envelope at 4,260. Once this level is reached, the market may begin a correction towards its central line at 4,141.

Technical indicators for today’s XAUUSD forecast suggest a possible rise towards 4,260.





Brent forecast

On the H4 chart of Brent crude, the market is forming a consolidation range around 61.86. On 26 November 2025, if prices break upwards from this range, the market may continue the upward wave towards 66.00, with the potential to extend the move towards 71.71. Conversely, a downward breakout could trigger another corrective wave towards 60.90. After this correction completes, a rise towards 65.00 may follow.

The Elliott wave structure and the upward wave matrix with a pivot point at 64.00 confirm this scenario and act as the key elements in this wave structure. At the moment, the market is consolidating within a range above the lower boundary of the Price Envelope around 61.86. If prices break downwards, the wave may stretch towards its lower boundary at 60.90. An upward breakout would open the door to an upward wave towards its upper boundary at 65.00.

Technical indicators for today’s Brent forecast suggest a rise towards 63.00 and 65.00.





Open Account