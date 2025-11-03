In this monthly technical analysis, we examine key chart patterns and levels for the EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD pairs, gold (XAUUSD), and Brent crude oil to forecast potential developments for November 2025.
In November, the key driver for the EURUSD pair remains the divergence between the monetary cycles of the Fed and the ECB.
Overall picture: the dollar remains strong in the short term but is fundamentally overheated in the medium term
On the weekly chart, the EURUSD pair has begun to develop the first structure in the first wave of a global decline. The estimated wave structure is shown on the chart and implies the formation of a full five-wave downtrend.
Current movement structure:
Layout of the entire estimated structure (higher timeframe)
The structure keeps the bears in priority over the long term
Bearish (base-case) scenario: a rebound from 1.1720 and a breakout below the 1.1500 support level with a consolidation lower will signal the start of the first wave down to the main target at 1.1040. This scenario is synchronised with the global wave structure and is the monthly priority.
Bullish (alternative) scenario: medium-term risks for the dollar persist, including chronic US deficit, rising debt service costs, and diminishing effectiveness of tariff policy.
If the price breaks and consolidates above the 1.1720 level:
For now, this scenario has a low probability, but it cannot be ruled out, provided there are strong fundamental triggers.
In November, the USDJPY pair remains under the influence of mixed factors:
The market prices in a longer period of elevated rates due to a resilient US labour market and slowing yet still sticky inflation pressures. Late-October Fed rhetoric indicates readiness to keep rates longer, which supports the dollar.
Despite gradual hints of normalising monetary policy, the BoJ maintains ultra-loose conditions. JGB yields continue to rise, but within ranges comfortable for the regulator. The lack of aggressive BoJ action to curb yen weakness remains a strong driver of the uptrend.
Inflation in Japan has slightly accelerated but remains below the target in the medium term. GDP shows signs of stabilisation, but domestic demand remains weak. A persistent trade-balance deficit also weighs on the yen.
Volatility in safe-haven assets in early November is moderate. Demand for the dollar remains steady, continuing to support the USDJPY pair even during local corrections.
Bottom line: the fundamental backdrop remains bullish for USDJPY, with any pullbacks still viewed as corrective within the dominant trend.
The USDJPY pair broke the key 151.70 zone and completed the expected move up to 154.43. On the weekly chart, a third-wave structure of the rising cycle is forming.
Movement structure as per the layout:
Thus, the movement structure remains upward and fairly predictable as per the wave model.
Bullish (main) scenario: the uptrend holds while the market trades above 151.70.
Expected stages:
Probability: high
Bearish (alternative) scenario: becomes relevant if:
In this case:
Probability: low, given the fundamentals and current trending formation.
The fundamental picture for the pound in Q4 remains predominantly negative. Pressure on the GBP persists due to weak UK inflation dynamics, a cooling labour market, and ongoing expectations that the Bank of England may shift to a looser policy earlier than previously thought. An additional risk factor is steady demand for the US dollar amid firmer price pressures in the US and cautious Fed rhetoric, which widens the yield differential in favour of the USD. Geopolitical uncertainty and high commodity-market volatility also increase demand for safe-haven assets, supporting the dollar. Thus, the fundamental backdrop aligns with the technical scenario of further medium-term weakening in the GBPUSD pair.
Technically, on the weekly chart, the GBPUSD pair formed a wide consolidation range around 1.3380 and decisively broke below it in October. The breakout below the 1.3140 level confirmed the completion of the corrective structure and opened potential for the development of the third downward wave in trend.
In November, the downward momentum could continue lower with a local target at 1.2580. After the pair reaches it, a corrective move up to 1.3140 could follow – a test of the breakout level from below.
Afterwards, the main downward wave could resume, aiming for 1.2490, and the next medium-term bearish impulse could form with a long-term target at 1.0731.
Bearish (baseline) scenario: the impulsive move down after breaking below the 1.3140 level creates potential for declines to:
After a correction towards 1.3140, the pair will likely continue its downward trajectory towards:
Probability: high
Bullish (alternative) scenario: formation of a reversal impulse and a consolidation above 1.3460 on rising volumes will open the door for a move to:
Probability: low
In recent months, the Australian dollar has come under pressure amid a widening divergence in rate expectations:
This monetary divergence creates a steady capital flow towards the USD, intensifying pressure on the AUD and supporting the bearish technical scenario.
On the weekly chart, the AUDUSD pair completed a downward move to 0.6434 and built a corrective leg up to 0.6533. A local consolidation range has formed around this level, which the market uses as a potential pivot point for November’s structure.
In November, we expect:
This completes the first part of the current impulse
The level corresponds to the lower boundary of the medium-term fifth wave shown on the chart. The 1–2–3–4–5 movement structure on the chart fully aligns with the outlook for a downtrend into year-end.
Bearish (baseline) scenario: consolidation below 0.6530 opened potential for a decline towards 0.6350. Additional pressure from commodity markets can accelerate the impulse, increasing the likelihood of reaching 0.5880 as the key monthly target.
Bullish (alternative) scenario: a breakout above the 0.6630 resistance level may push the market into a medium-term correction. The upside target lies at 0.6700, an important technical and psychological zone.
November opens under conditions of sustained US dollar dominance and a weak Canadian dollar. The fundamental picture creates a pronounced bias towards further USDCAD gains.
The US economy remains robust: strong labour market, resilient consumption, and slow easing of core inflation. The Fed maintains hawkish rhetoric and does not plan near-term policy easing. Demand for the USD remains steady.
Canada is slowing in key sectors. The BoC maintains a dovish tone, and the market already prices in a high risk of a rate cut in Q1 2026. US-Canada policy divergence increases pressure on the CAD.
In November, CAD’s correlation with oil is weaker. Weak global demand, OPEC+ uncertainty, and rising US inventories cap commodities. Oil is not providing a base for CAD strength. The November backdrop points to USD’s advantage over the CAD and supports development of an upward wave in the USDCAD pair with a view to trend continuation.
The USDCAD pair broke 1.3930 (SMA50) and formed a consolidation range around this level. The market structure remains bullish.
In November, we expect:
The uptrend remains intact as long as the price trades above the SMA50.
Bullish (main) scenario: a breakout and consolidation above the 1.3930 area confirm further development of the growth structure with targets at 1.4160, 1.4333, 1.4690, and 1.5030. The bullish structure holds while the price is above the SMA50.
Bearish (alternative) scenario: a breakout and consolidation below 1.3930 on rising volumes will open potential for a continuation down to 1.3730.
Markets expect the Fed to keep rates in a tight range for a while longer. Inflationary pressure in the US remains above target, and Fed officials’ comments stay hawkish. For gold, this creates short-term downside risks, as high rates make the dollar more attractive. However, as the US economy slows, the probability of policy easing in early 2026 rises, which would be a strong catalyst for a new major upswing in the precious metal.
Global flashpoints persist: the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Any increase in geopolitical risk instantly boosts demand for safe-haven assets, including gold. This is a supportive factor in the medium term.
Central banks in developing countries continue to increase gold reserves. Gold purchases remain steady in 2025, offsetting partial pressure from a strong dollar. The US stock market remains overheated, increasing the likelihood of a correction. Any new downward movement in stock indices tends to push gold higher.
Conclusion: the fundamental backdrop is mixed, with headwinds (high rates) dominating in the short term. However, in the medium term, gold has a strong base to rise to new all-time highs.
On the weekly chart, the market broke below the 4,004 level and formed a reversal structure for a correction. In the current phase, gold is consolidating around 4,004, gradually expanding the range lower. In November, the market suggests considering the chance of another impulse down towards 3,660. This level is a key support zone both in the wave structure and in the market’s matrix model. After this correction completes at 3,660, a base is expected to form for a new medium-term trending move with targets at 4,550 and then 4,770.
Bullish (baseline) scenario: the decline to 3,660 is viewed as the completion of the entire correction. A rebound from this level opens upside potential to 4,550, and, in case of a breakout, to the medium-term target at 4770. This scenario aligns with the fundamental expectation of Fed easing in 2026.
Bearish (alternative) scenario: the breakout below the 4,004 level has already activated a medium-term correction. If pressure on the metal increases, the decline may extend to the next support zone at 3,200. This option is possible with a stronger dollar and no signs of a US slowdown.
In November, the oil market remains sensitive to the balance between OPEC+ decisions and global economic dynamics. Market participants’ main focus:
Key producers within the alliance continue to adhere to strict quota discipline. However, against a backdrop of falling commercial inventories in the US, pressure is increasing for a possible review of restrictions at the start of the winter season. The 100 USD per barrel level remains a psychologically significant benchmark for the cartel – above it, discussions of loosening quotas are likely; below it, rhetoric to support the market intensifies.
China shows signs of stabilising industrial activity, which supports a recovery in oil imports. India maintains historically high demand, partly offsetting Europe’s weakness.
Markets expect looser monetary conditions in H1 2026, which provides additional support for commodities. Geopolitical risks in the Middle East remain elevated, increasing the risk premium and supporting oil prices.
On the weekly chart, Brent has completed the fourth corrective wave and moved on to developing the fifth wave of growth. The upward move is confirmed by breaks of local resistance levels and a steady formation of higher lows. In October, an impulse formed towards 69.20, which is the nearest local target. The five-wave upward structure remains valid, with the main strategic target at 104.00.
In November, we expect:
Bullish (main) scenario: if prices hold above 69.00 and geopolitical instability persists, the market may continue to rise. If Brent crude breaks the 81.00 consolidation zone, trend acceleration becomes likely:
The 100.00 level, traditionally important for OPEC+, remains the boundary for possible quota changes.
Bearish (alternative) scenario: with weak global economic data and no new OPEC+ initiatives, the market may return to the 60.00 area, with a possible deeper test of the 59.00 level
