Australian dollar grew after RBA decision. Overview for 01.11.2022

On Tuesday, the Australian dollar started growing against the US counterpart. The current quote is 0.6419.
At the meeting the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted the interest rate to 2.85% annual from 2.60% previously. This decision was anticipated, and this increase by 25 base points goes in line with the previously voiced RBA policy. This is the seventh increase in a row, so the interest rate has reached the high since April 2013. It seems that the rate is likely to keep growing: the RBA might go on raising it to hold back inflation.
In the comments, the Australian regulator mentioned that the growth of the interest rate is necessary for forming a good balance of supply and demand inside the economic system.
According to RBA expectations, inflation will reach the peak in Q4, hitting 8.00%. In 2023, average CPI is expected to be 4.75%, and in 2024 – 3.00%.
For the Aussie, all said above is a positive supportive factor.
