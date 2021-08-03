Australian dollar is growing successfully. Overview for 03.08.2021

The Australian dollar is restoring vividly in pair with the US dollar. The current quotation of AUDUSD is 0.7401.

Today, another meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia happened. As expected, the interest rate remained at 0.10% annual, which is its all-time low. The commentaries of the regulator were absolutely neutral, confirming that the RBA was not going to wind up the stimulation preliminary.

This means, the RBA is still interested in further employment market stabilization and inflation.

Quite curiously, Aussie did not react at all at the weak Chinese statistics published earlier. Economic activity their had slowed down, and this might mean that the GDP is also decreasing the speed of growth. China has always been the main trade and economic partner of Australia, and this news is not the best for the country.

Interest towards risk in the global market remains balanced, which additionally supports the AUD.