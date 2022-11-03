Aussie got on sale. Overview for 03.11.2022

On Thursday, the Australian dollar against the US dollar is falling. The current quote is 0.6345.

The morning trade balance statistics turned out interesting. In September, the results in Australia turned out better than expected. Export grew by 7% against 2.6% previously. Import dropped to 0% from 4.6% previously.

The statistics could support the Aussie but the pressure from the dollar was stronger.

In the nearest future, the Australian dollar has good chances for remaining negative because the US Fed is serious about further tightening of the credit and monetary policy.

Also, the Chinese statistics will also influence the AUD, and it is very unlikely to be positive.