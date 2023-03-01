EURUSD tries to grow. Overview for 01.03.2023

EURUSD has stabilised, and this is good news. The current quote is 1.0610.

USD fans got somewhat disappointed by the US statistics from yesterday. The Conference Board CCI in February dropped to 102.9 points from 106.0 points. The forecast implied growth to 108.5 points.

In the components of the report it was obvious that the expectations from consumer inflation had dropped to 6.3% y/y from 6.7% y/y.

On the one hand, the release turned out worse than expected, and the market got disappointed. On the other hand, the components of the report look quite good, and this is a positive signal.

Today keep an eye on the final publications of the PMI is production from the EU and separate countries in February. The US will publish the same data in the evening.