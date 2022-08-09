EURUSD: consolidation continues. Overview for 09.08.2022

EURUSD remains neutral while investors are saving strengths.

The major currency pair is looking stable on Tuesday. The current quote for the instrument is 1.0200.

It feels like EURUSD is on a holiday – the market volatility is almost zero. It happens, although not so often. In this particular case, the summer spleen meets the calmness in the news.

Today’s macroeconomic calendar is as quiet as it was yesterday. No statistics from Europe are planned, while the US is scheduled to report only on the NFIB Business Optimism Index for July and the Unit Labour Costs for the second quarter.

Investors will require their strengths at the end of the week, when the US will release the CPI data for July. The indicator is expected to show 0.2% m/m after being 1.3% m/m the month before. The Core CPI might add 0.5% m/m.

In addition, on Wednesday the US is going to release Federal Budget Balance for July, which might be a bit surprising due to an increase in the deficit.