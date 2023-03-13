EURUSD waiting for Fed data. Overview for 13.03.2023

EURUSD recovered strongly on Monday. The current quote in EURUSD is 1.0720.

The market is "full of nervousness and doubt". A closed extraordinary meeting of the US Federal Reserve is scheduled for Monday. The official agenda suggests that the parameters for the federal funds rate within the banking system will be discussed. However, given the current situation, it can be assumed that the key topic will be the sustainability of the banking sector as a whole.

Investors are worried about the possibility of a banking crisis. Let's see what the Fed has to say. The Central Bank is prepared to maintain the required liquidity in the sector, but everyone knows that this will only delay the "breakdown".

This week the US will present a lot of statistics, including retail sales data. The Eurozone will gather for a meeting of finance ministers at the beginning of the five days and then the EU will hold a summit of finance and economy ministers. Everyone is concerned about the outlook, and what is to come.

It is going to be an exciting and emotional week, so you should be cautious with your market trades.