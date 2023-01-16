EUR is super strong. Overview for 16.01.2023

The market major sticks to the peaks of April. The current quote is 1.0860.

The USD remains stressed by the market expectations of the upcoming end of the tight monetary policy of the Federal Reserve System as long as inflation in the country is slowing down. After the December report on the CPI was published, investors became even more confident.

According to the CME FedWatch monitoring, more than 92% of investors are expecting growth of the interest rate in February by 25 base points. Such surprising unanimity.

On Monday, the US markets are closed because of a holiday, so volatility of the market major might decrease.

Later this week, important retail sales statistics on the US retail sales and industrial production will come out. Moreover, there will be a lot of statistics on the real estate market, giving signals about real financial deals.