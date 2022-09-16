EURUSD got balanced again. Overview for 16.09.2022

The currency major has stabilised; the current quote is 1.0000.

There are several days left before the meeting of the Federal Reserve System, and the market is unlikely to risk these days.

The statistics published yesterday demonstrated that retail sales in the US in August grew by 0.3% m/m, while no changes had been expected. After falling by 0.4% m/m in July, this is good news. Retail sales minus cars dropped by 0.3% m/m.

The number of unemployment claims in the US over last week dropped to 213 thousand when 226 thousand had been expected. The index goes on falling gradually, improving expectations from the overall situation in the employment sector.

Today the market will be focused on the US prelim CCI by University of Michigan in September. It might have grown to 60 points from 58.2 points previously.