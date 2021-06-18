The USD remains strong. Overview for 18.06.2021

EURUSD remains under pressure; investors still like the “greenback”.

The major currency pair continues trading close to its two-month lows on Friday. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1900.

Market players are still analyzing the US Federal Reserve June meeting results, where the regulator announced two possible rate hikes before the end of 2023. This driver is in favor of the USD and looks like be a quite long-term one. There is a possibility that it may help the mid-term trend in EURUSD to reverse.

The statistics published yesterday weren’t impressive as there are some other catalysts. The weekly report on the Unemployment Claims showed 412K after being 375K the week before and against the expected reading of 360K.

The May report on the CB Leading Index showed 1.3% m/m.

There will be no important statistics from the USA, that’s why investors will keep focusing on previous events. So far, the situation is in favor of the American currency.