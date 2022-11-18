EURUSD is looking around. Overview for 18.11.2022

On Friday, the market major is balancing in a vacuum. The current quote is 1.0370.

According to a Reuters poll, the US Federal Reserve System at the December meeting is expected to lift the interest rate by 50 points. However, the peak of the interest rate may be much higher. So, by the end of the year the interest rate is likely to have reached 4.25-4.50%. The Fed will hold the meeting on 14 December. The main risk, according to the poll, is further growth of the rate.

Investors are really keen on rates, perhaps because there is a bunch of scenarios there, or because this catalyst heats up the instrument faster than any other one.

Meanwhile, president of the FRB of Saint Louis stated yesterday that the minimum limiting rate should be 5.00-5.25%.