EURUSD will remain neutral. Overview for 19.12.2022

The market major survived the meetings of the Fed and ECB and is getting ready for Christmas. The current quote is 1.0610.

The statistics published on Friday in the US and Europe could hardly be called impressive.

The final CPI in the euro zone in November demonstrated growth by 10.1% y/y, while the forecast had been 10.0% y/y. Inflation remains a big problem in the region even with the tough approach of the European Central Bank to the monetary policy.

The ECB mood at the December meeting turned out carnivorous. This gave the EUR some support but as yet has made little effect on inflation itself.

The US presented prelim Markit PMI in production and non-production for December. The first index had dropped to 46.2 from 47.7 points, while the second one – to 44.4 from 46.2 points. This is not the best news for the dollar but it had been anticipated.